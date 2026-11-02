R.M. Almonte Publishing Announces 18 Of 89 Canadian Bookstore Appearances Completed Across Five Provinces

Two-time world record holder RM Almonte advances his Canadian tour through Indigo's bookstore network with 246 books sold across 19 North American appearances

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- R.M. Almonte Publishing LLC announced today that Dominican-American science fiction author and two-time world record holder R.M. Almonte has completed 18 of 89 planned Canadian bookstore appearances across five provinces, marking a milestone in his ongoing international literary tour.The campaign, which began October 2, 2026, in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, is taking place through Canada's Indigo Books & Music bookstore network, including locations operating under the Indigo and Coles banners.The first 18 Canadian appearances have taken Almonte through Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Quebec. An additional appearance in Augusta, Maine, brings the combined total to 19 bookstore appearances and 246 books sold.The Maine appearance is separate from the 89 Canadian appearances planned for the current campaign.Canadian Tour Builds on Previous U.S. Record-Setting CampaignAlmonte previously completed bookstore appearances in all 50 U.S. states in 192 days, visiting 64 different Barnes & Noble locations during a campaign that earned him two world records.His current Canadian tour is part of a new effort to pursue a third and fourth world record while expanding his readership internationally.Unlike a conventional book promotion supported by a major publisher, the campaign is independently managed through R.M. Almonte Publishing LLC, with business manager Samuel Hamodey overseeing business development and tour coordination.The author has encountered significant financial challenges during the opening stage of the Canadian campaign, including transportation, lodging, and other expenses associated with traveling between provinces.Almonte initially had sufficient resources to reach Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, but faced uncertainty about continuing to Halifax and beyond. Additional borrowed funds helped sustain the tour.Despite these challenges, the company has maintained its scheduled Canadian appearances through the first five provinces."Sometimes we're being pulled backward only to be launched forward like a slingshot. But while it's happening, it feels like we're moving backward," Almonte said, describing his perspective on setbacks.Readers Respond to Mystery and Unconventional Time TravelDuring bookstore appearances, Almonte has found that customers frequently express interest in the mystery, time-travel elements, and Dominican female protagonist featured in his fiction.His seven published books explore science fiction, metaphysics, and speculative themes, with an emphasis on unconventional storytelling.One memorable appearance occurred at Coles in Village Mall, Newfoundland and Labrador, where Almonte sold 12 books after being told that sales might not exceed three copies.Other encounters have demonstrated the connections created through in-person bookstore visits. After initially meeting a customer in Corner Brook, Almonte unexpectedly encountered the same individual again in New Brunswick, where the customer recognized him and purchased a book.Almonte considers these personal interactions an important aspect of the tour, alongside the commercial results.Although he hopes to increase sales throughout the remaining appearances, the author believes that each book purchased represents an additional reader who might not otherwise have discovered his work.Seventy-One Canadian Appearances RemainWith 18 Canadian appearances completed, Almonte has 71 remaining toward the planned 89-store campaign, scheduled to continue through May 2027.R.M. Almonte Publishing is seeking additional opportunities for media interviews, business partnerships, and sponsorship discussions as the tour progresses.For Almonte, the undertaking is also intended to encourage other independent authors and individuals pursuing ambitious goals despite financial or professional obstacles."Take a moment to cry it out, then get back to it," Almonte said. "What keeps you moving forward is your why. If you have a good why, the how isn't important."The company plans to continue announcing campaign milestones, bookstore appearances, and developments as Almonte advances through the remaining Canadian provinces.About R.M. Almonte Publishing LLCR.M. Almonte Publishing LLC is an independent publishing company founded by Dominican-American author R.M. Almonte. A two-time world record holder and author of seven books, Almonte writes fiction incorporating science fiction, mystery, metaphysics, and unconventional time-travel themes. The company promotes its titles through bookstore appearances, literary outreach, and international author tours.

Samuel Hamodey

R.M. Almonte Publishing

+1 928-716-7212

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R.M. Almonte Publishing Announces 18 of 89 Canadian Bookstore Appearances Completed Across Five Provinces News Provided By R.M. Almonte Publishing November 02, 2026, 21:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Movie Industry, Retail



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