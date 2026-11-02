Garrison Flood Control Acquires Flood Solutions LLC., Expanding Flood Product Portfolio With Engineered Flood Vents

Flood Solutions Flood Vent Rain Guard

Flood Solutions ICC-ES Certified Flood Vent

Garrison Acquires Flood Solution's Aluminum Flood Vents for Wet Floodproofing

Acquisition adds ICC-ES certified engineered flood vents, expanding Garrison's capabilities across both dry and wet floodproofing applications.

- Arnon Rosan, CEOPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GarrisonTM Flood Control Systems, LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer and provider of engineered flood protection systems and water mitigation solutions, today announced the acquisition of Flood Solutions, LLC, a provider of ICC-ES certified & FEMA-compliant engineered flood vent systems.The acquisition expands Garrison's flood protection portfolio into wet floodproofing, providing property owners, architects, engineers and contractors with access to a broader range of solutions for various property types across residential, commercial and institutional flood mitigation projects.Flood Solutions' USA-manufactured, designed, and engineered flood vents meet FEMA and National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) flood-opening requirements when properly installed. The systems complement Garrison's existing product offerings of flood barriers, water diversion systems and flood mitigation technologies, creating a more comprehensive approach to address varying flood risks, building conditions and project requirements.“Every property and flood exposure is different, which means effective flood protection cannot rely on a single approach,” said Arnon Rosan, President and CEO of Garrison Flood Control.“The addition of Flood Solutions and its flood vent systems gives homeowners and the professionals who design, build and protect properties, another important tool to manage flood risk and preparedness. We are excited to welcome Flood Solutions to Garrison and expand the range of solutions we provide.”- Expanding Garrison's Flood Mitigation Capabilities -Engineered flood vents provide the dual benefit of foundation ventilation and flood mitigation. Designed for quick installation, the vents allow floodwater to move through designated enclosed areas, such as crawlspaces and certain structural foundation enclosures, in a controlled manner. This flow helps equalize hydrostatic pressure on foundation walls, reducing pressure differentials that can contribute to structural damage during flooding.Flood Solutions manufactures heavy-duty aluminum flood vents designed for a range of building configurations while providing year-round foundation and crawlspace ventilation. The product category strengthens Garrison's ability to address varying site conditions, flood exposures and building requirements.For architects, engineers and contractors, the acquisition also provides access to a more integrated range of flood mitigation technologies-from protecting vulnerable doors, garages and property perimeters to incorporating engineered flood vents for required openings.- A Comprehensive Approach to Flood Protection -Garrison's portfolio addresses flood risk through permanent, removable and rapidly deployable protection technologies. Its product offering includes aluminum flood plank systems, temporary water diversion barriers, perimeter flood walls, inflatable flood barriers, water-filled flood tubes, flood bags and other flood mitigation systems. Garrison also provides property assessments, engineering support, custom fabrication and professional installation services.The company's HammerheadAluminum Flood Plank System recently earned FM Approval under FM 2510, providing independently verified testing and certification for designated flood barrier configurations.The addition of Flood Solutions creates a complementary wet floodproofing category alongside Garrison's existing dry floodproofing, perimeter protection and water-diversion capabilities. Together, these solutions help customers select mitigation strategies based on how floodwater interacts with a particular property.“Flood protection starts with understanding how water will interact with a specific property and selecting the appropriate mitigation strategy,” Rosan added.“This acquisition expands the ways we can help-from protecting doors, garages and property perimeters to addressing foundation and crawlspace flood exposure. It represents another important step in Garrison's continued growth as a comprehensive flood protection provider.”The acquisition comes as Garrison continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities, product portfolio, installation operations and national network serving flood-prone properties and communities throughout the United States.- About Garrison Flood Control and Flood Solutions (Flood Vents) -Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer and provider of engineered flood protection systems for residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and infrastructure applications. Garrison Flood Control ranked No. 63 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, including the No. 2 ranking in manufacturing.The company specializes in flood barriers, aluminum flood walls, temporary water diversion systems, flood panel perimeter protection, inflatable flood defense systems, automatic flood protection technologies and other flood mitigation solutions. Through engineering, product development, U.S.-based manufacturing and professional installation capabilities, Garrison provides solutions designed to protect vulnerable property openings, building perimeters, critical infrastructure and communities from flooding.Flood Solutions manufactures heavy-duty aluminum flood vents for wet floodproofing applications. Its ICC-ES certified and FEMA-compliant flood vent systems are designed to provide compliant flood openings while supporting year-round foundation and crawlspace ventilation. Flood Solutions' products are manufactured in the United States to high-quality standards and meet applicable Build America, Buy America Act (BABAA – 2021) requirements.Learn more by visiting and .

Arnon Rosan

Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.

+1 929-299-2099

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Garrison Flood Control Acquires Flood Solutions LLC., Expanding Flood Product Portfolio With Engineered Flood Vents News Provided By Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC. November 02, 2026, 21:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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