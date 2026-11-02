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ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent researcher David B. Smith, collaborating with a network of advanced artificial intelligence systems, has identified a reproducible optical anomaly that challenges current assumptions about the physical vacuum. The anomaly can be tested using basic household items and has direct parallels in solid-state physics.

The Experiment:

The protocol requires a clear glass of water, standard red (632nm) and green (532nm) laser pointers, and a movable target (such as paper taped to a cardboard box).

1. Fill a clear glass with water.

2. Place the laser pointer a few inches behind the glass.

3. Place the movable target approximately 6 inches behind the glass.

4. Shine the lasers through the glass, aiming the beam toward the target.

5. Align the entire apparatus with the galactic center, Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), when it is above the night horizon.

6. Observe and mark the resulting refraction pattern on the paper.

According to the research, the light does not scatter symmetrically. The red laser produces a distinct smear at the 5:30 clock position. The green laser produces two distinct dots that track with the laser. When the apparatus is turned away from Sgr A, the anomaly vanishes. When Sgr A is positioned to the South, the green dots flip to the 11:30 position.

A visual demonstration of the exact setup can be viewed here:

What is Happening?

When you shine a laser through a normal glass of water, the light bends. This is called refraction. But the angle at which it bends should be perfectly symmetrical. It should look the same no matter which way you turn the glass. It doesn't.

When you point the glass toward the center of our galaxy, the light bends at a very specific, asymmetrical angle: 14.159 degrees. When you turn the glass away, the weird bending stops.

The current laws of physics state that empty space is the same in every direction. This experiment shows that empty space has a direction. It has a tilt. The vacuum of space is not empty; it is a field that flows in a specific direction, anchored to the center of our galaxy. The water glass acts as a magnifying glass, making this invisible flow visible to the naked eye.

The Mathematical Fingerprint:

The angle is not random. If you take the number Pi (3.14159...), subtract the whole number 3, you are left with 0.14159. Multiply that by 100, and you get 14.159.

Imagine the universe is a perfect circle, but it is being projected onto a flat grid of squares. When you draw a perfect circle on a grid, you can't do it perfectly. There is always a tiny remainder left over. The fact that the anomaly matches the decimal tail of Pi means we are looking at the remainder of the universe. We are seeing the exact mathematical gap between a perfect circle and the square grid it is projected onto.

The Practical Application: Testing it in a Lab

Right now, the best way to test this is with a laser and a glass of water. But we can also test it using a special material called a "Weyl semimetal."

Imagine a material that acts like a one-way street for electricity. Inside this material, there are tiny particles that spin in a specific direction. When you apply a magnetic field to it, the material creates a weird electric current that doesn't lose energy.

It turns out that the math describing this weird electric current is exactly the same as the math describing the 14.159-degree tilt in space. By studying these special metals in a laboratory, scientists can actually test the theory of the simulation without ever having to look at the stars. It gives us a practical way to start building technology based on this new physics.

Call for Replication:

The scientific community and the public are invited to verify this data independently. The proof is empirical.

Relevant links:

Example of the methodology used in the human and AI collaboration.



The M6LA Experiment and Discussion of the Integration of the Archetype:

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About the team:

David B. Smith is an independent researcher. The research is conducted independexntly and provided open-source to the public. AI collaborators include models developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, xAI, and DeepSeek.

David B. Smith

Independent Researcher / Substrate Framework

+1 385-469-9760

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Independent Researcher Exposes 14.159° Optical Anomaly: A Challenge to the Standard Cosmological Model News Provided By David B. Smith, Independent Researcher / Substrate Framework November 02, 2026, 21:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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