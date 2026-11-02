Del Rae Behavioral Health Offers Outpatient PTSD Treatment In San Diego

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Adults with PTSD can access EMDR, CPT, and holistic care in Sorrento Valley, with daytime tracks and in-network coverage from major insurers.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Del Rae Behavioral Health, an outpatient mental health treatment center in San Diego's Sorrento Valley, is raising awareness of its PTSD treatment in San Diego for adults whose lives have been shaped by traumatic experiences. The program is built for people who need more support than weekly therapy but do not need 24-hour care, including those living with flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, and other lasting effects of trauma.Post-traumatic stress disorder is a common but often misunderstood condition. Del Rae approaches PTSD as a normal response to abnormal experiences, not a personal failing. It can follow a single event, such as an accident, assault, natural disaster, or sudden loss, or develop after prolonged adversity, such as childhood abuse or neglect. Symptoms often include intrusive memories, avoidance of people and places tied to the trauma, emotional numbness, guilt or shame, difficulty sleeping, irritability, and feeling constantly on edge. Left untreated, PTSD can worsen over time and contribute to depression and substance use.With one of the largest military communities in the country, the San Diego region is home to many people who carry the effects of trauma. Del Rae serves military veterans and active-duty service members, as well as first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. The program also supports survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence, adults living with childhood or complex PTSD, and healthcare workers experiencing secondary traumatic stress.Del Rae's trauma treatment in San Diego starts with an individualized plan built on proven therapies. Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) helps clients reprocess traumatic memories that feel stuck. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) address the distorted beliefs that fuel shame and self-blame. Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) builds psychological flexibility for people whose lives have narrowed around avoidance, while Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) teaches distress tolerance and emotion regulation skills, particularly for complex trauma.Del Rae also offers brain mapping to help guide personalized treatment planning, along with sleep studies when clinically appropriate. For clients whose trauma has contributed to depression or anxiety that has not responded to conventional treatment, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is available as an additional option.Because trauma affects both the mind and body, Del Rae pairs clinical care with holistic services such as yoga, sound healing, Pilates, personal training, and gym outings. These experiential elements help clients reconnect with their bodies, calm the nervous system, and build healthy routines that support recovery.As a provider of outpatient mental health in San Diego, Del Rae designed its program to fit into daily life. Morning and afternoon daytime tracks allow clients to continue working, attending school, or caring for family while in treatment. Clients may share a preference for a male or female therapist, and care is rooted in relationships built on trust and emotional safety. Aftercare planning and an alumni program provide continued connection after treatment ends.Del Rae Behavioral Health is in-network with Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Beacon Health Options, Cigna, Multiplan, and Value Options, and works with most major commercial insurance plans. Prospective clients can verify their coverage before their first visit. The center is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services.San Diego-area residents seeking support for PTSD or trauma can call Del Rae Behavioral Health at (619) 786-1807 to check their insurance benefits and schedule an assessment, or visit delraebehavioralhealth to learn more.About Del Rae Behavioral HealthDel Rae Behavioral Health is an outpatient mental health treatment center located at 6170 Cornerstone Ct E #300, San Diego, CA 92121. The center provides evidence-based, relationship-centered care for adults experiencing PTSD, trauma, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, and mood and personality disorders, with specialized programming for college students and professionals. Del Rae combines CBT, DBT, ACT, and EMDR with brain mapping, TMS, and holistic wellness services to help people heal and recover.

Monica Persons

Del Rae Behavioral Health

+1 (619) 227-9731‬

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Del Rae Behavioral Health Offers Outpatient PTSD Treatment in San Diego News Provided By MGMT Digital November 02, 2026, 21:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.