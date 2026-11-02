New York Robotics Names Snorble CEO Mike Rizkalla Strategic Advisor

Mike Rizkalla, Strategic Advisor, New York Robotics

Consumer and social robotics veteran joins to build the New York Robotics platform and bring momentum to New York's robotics community.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York Robotics, the nonprofit community connecting the tri-state region's robotics founders, engineers, manufacturers and investors, today announced that Mike Rizkalla has joined the organization as Strategic Advisor.Known as both an executor and an innovator, Rizkalla brings two decades of building technology companies and helping others build theirs. Over his career he has helped raise more than $150 million, supporting his own ventures as well as the founders and companies he has advised and championed. He is cofounder and CEO of Snorble, a character-driven companion for children built on a uniquely ethical approach to AI, and founded the digital agency Brave New World in 2006. His work centers on social robotics, consumer robotics and humanoids: machines designed to live alongside people at home, at school and at work."Mike is exactly who this community needed, at exactly the right moment," said Randy Howie, Executive Director of New York Robotics. "He has built consumer robots that families actually bring into their homes, he has helped founders raise serious capital, and he knows how to turn a room full of smart people into real partnerships. In just a few months he has helped us accelerate partnerships by dramatically improving our events, leveraging the most advanced AI and automation tools to activate the New York Robotics Platform for our partners and startups, and brought a new level of energy to everything we do. Having someone of Mike's caliber in our corner tells the world that New York Robotics is here for generations, to ensure New York becomes a global robotics city."Why he joined"New York has everything a robotics capital needs: world-class universities, manufacturing talent, capital, customers in every industry, and New York Robotics plays a central role in bringing it all together," said Rizkalla. "What New York Robotics hasn't had is enough programming, services, and focused events to keep pace with the rapid growth of the robotics industry, locally, regionally, and globally. I joined New York Robotics to change that.""I've spent my career on robots that live with people, not just next to them," Rizkalla added. "As physical AI and humanoids move from research into everyday life, how we build them matters as much as what we build. Technology should make us more human, not less, and I want New York to lead on getting that right."His objectiveAs Strategic Advisor, Rizkalla will focus on accelerating New York Robotics' strategic partner program by expanding its events with leading technology companies, connecting founders with investors and manufacturers, and building tools that keep the community connected between gatherings and dramatically expedite the effectiveness of the New York Robotics network."My goal is simple: make New York the place where robotics companies want to start, build and grow," said Rizkalla. "I'm dedicating real time and resources to that, and I'm asking every founder, engineer, investor and company in the region to get involved."No change to his role at SnorbleRizkalla's appointment does not change his role at Snorble. He remains Snorble's cofounder and CEO, fully committed to the company and its mission. His advisory work with New York Robotics is separate from his responsibilities at Snorble.About New York RoboticsNew York Robotics is a nonprofit community for the New York tri-state robotics ecosystem, bringing together startups, established companies, researchers, manufacturers and investors through events, partnerships and programs. Learn more at nycrobotics.About Mike RizkallaMike Rizkalla is cofounder and CEO of Snorble, a character-driven companion for children built on a uniquely ethical approach to AI, and Strategic Advisor to New York Robotics. An executor and innovator with more than 20 years in technology, he founded Brave New World in 2006 and has helped raise more than $150 million across his own companies and the founders he has supported.

Randy Howie

New York Robotics

+1 2034700705

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New York Robotics Names Snorble CEO Mike Rizkalla Strategic Advisor News Provided By New York Robotics November 02, 2026, 21:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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