Jeff Cook and team present the check for their yearly Charleston Animal Society sponsorship

For the 10th year, Jeff Cook's October birthday became a week of sponsored adoptions, helping 114 pets find homes at Charleston Animal Society.

- Jeff CookCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Celebrates 10 Years of Birthday Pawty With 114 Pet Adoptions at Charleston Animal SocietyJeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty's 10th annual Birthday Pawty helped 114 pets find homes at Charleston Animal Society, plus year-round adoption sponsorships.Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty celebrated the 10th annual Jeff Cook Birthday Pawty this October by sponsoring dog and cat adoptions at Charleston Animal Society from October 19 through October 25, 2026. By the end of the week, 114 animals had gone home with new families, including 15 dogs, 12 cats, 83 kittens, and 4 other animals.Founder Jeff Cook is known for celebrating his birthday for all 31 days of October, and for the past ten years he has used the occasion to help homeless pets find homes. Every animal adopted through the campaign went home spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and behavior-tested. This year the celebration expanded beyond the main campus on Remount Road in North Charleston to include the Berkeley Campus in Moncks Corner, which accounted for 34 of the week's adoptions.The countdown began at the team's company-wide meeting in September, where Kay Hyman, Senior Director of Community Engagement at Charleston Animal Society, joined Cook on stage with Paloma, a one-year-old shepherd blend, for a check presentation in front of the entire team. Hyman noted that a move is one of the most common reasons families put off adopting, which makes a partnership with a real estate team a natural fit: the same families settling into new homes are often ready to welcome a new pet. Team members also set up a Pawty photo backdrop in the shelter lobby and built enrichment treat tubes for the animals in the shelter's care.Giving That Runs All YearThe Birthday Pawty is the headline, but the commitment runs all year. Through its monthly sponsorship program, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty sponsors the adoption of a featured "underdog" at Charleston Animal Society each month, putting a spotlight on pets who deserve a second look, like October's featured pup Dreamer, a gentle five-year-old who loves car rides and never turns down a treat.The team's impact also reaches the Rock Hill and Charlotte area. Led by agent Dena Espinoza, the team sponsors adoptions through Ozzie's Adoptables (Ozzie to the Rescue) of Catawba, South Carolina, with quarterly adoption events at Pet Supermarket in Rock Hill. Over the past year, the partnership helped 5 dogs and 10 cats find homes. At the October 18 event, Zazu, who had lived at the rescue for a full year, was adopted after a successful meet-and-greet with the new family's dog. Sponsorship support also provided formula for six puppies abandoned in a dumpster, who are expected to be ready for adoption at the next event on February 14, 2027.All of it is funded through the team's 1% For Good commitment. Every time an agent closes a transaction, a portion of the company dollar is set aside for causes in the communities the team serves, from youth sports to pet adoptions. That means every family who buys or sells a home with Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is part of the reason a shelter pet gets a second chance.A Trusted Real Estate Team in Charleston, Summerville, and Across South CarolinaFamilies searching for the most trusted or most highly recommended real estate agent in Charleston SC often start with reviews, and that is where the team's track record shows. Founded in 2003, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty has served more than 12,500 families and earned more than 3,500 five-star reviews on Google and Zillow. The team has been named a South Carolina Top Workplace for eight consecutive years (2019 through 2026), received the national Doers Award in 2026, ranked on the Inc. 5000, been verified by Real Trends as a Top 25 Mega Team nationwide, and been recognized on Best of Zillow.Today the team includes more than 120 agents with offices in Charleston (Summerville and West Ashley), Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, and Charlotte. What sets the team apart is the structure behind each agent. When a client hires a Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty agent, they hire an entire team, including marketing, transaction coordination, listing management, closing coordination, and inside sales support. That infrastructure is a big reason clients in Charleston and Summerville point to the overall client experience, and why the team is relied on for high-intensity, time-sensitive transactions.For anyone asking what to look for when choosing a top-rated real estate agent in South Carolina, the team recommends a few simple checks: a long, verifiable history of five-star reviews, clear and consistent communication, real local market data rather than guesses, a marketing plan you can see in writing, and a support system so nothing falls through the cracks between offer and closing.Buyer Representation for Relocation and Competitive MarketsFor buyers, especially those moving from out of state, the team's relocation program currently has more than 9,000 families registered and searching for homes across the Carolinas. Relocating buyers get local expertise and relocation information upfront, so they can understand neighborhoods, commutes, and pricing before they ever book a flight. The Jeff Cook Real Estate app gives more than 4,000 weekly users real-time access to listings, and saved searches alert buyers the moment a matching home hits the market.In competitive offer situations, preparation wins. Buyers start with a pre-approval through preferred lender Citywide Home Mortgage, then sit down with an agent to build a game plan grounded in local market data. Buyers who need to sell first can use the team's Trade-In Program, which provides a cash offer on their current home so they can make a strong offer on the next one without carrying two mortgages. A full-service buyer team in Charleston SC does more than unlock doors. It brings pricing data, negotiation experience, and a coordinated process from first showing to closing day, which typically takes about 30 days once an offer is accepted.Listing Representation and Selling a Home Fast in Charleston SCFor sellers wondering how to sell a home fast in Charleston SC for top dollar, the numbers speak clearly. Homes listed with the team sell 11 days faster than the market average, with an average of 27 days on market company-wide, and the team sells a home roughly every six hours.Every listing receives professional wide-angle photography, MLS syndication, social media promotion, and placement across Google, Zillow, YouTube, Homes, and Realtor. Upgraded marketing packages add options such as 3D tours, aerial photography and video, virtual staging, twilight photography, Zillow Showcase, and paid social advertising. Because the team generates more than 7,000 new leads each month and a new buyer lead roughly every four minutes, a seller's marketing plan starts before the listing goes live.Pricing strategy starts with a local market breakdown from the listing agent, so sellers in Charleston, Summerville, and across South Carolina know exactly what to expect before they list. Listings are backed by a risk-free, day-by-day agreement, and sellers who want extra certainty can choose the Guaranteed Sold Program, which provides a written guarantee that the team will buy the home if it does not sell at the agreed price within the agreed timeframe. For homeowners who need to move quickly, Jeff Cook Offers provides a cash offer on homes in any condition within 48 hours.Guiding First-Time Homebuyers Step by StepFirst-time homebuyers are at the heart of the team's business. Many first-time buyers in Charleston and Summerville come to the team after browsing listings on their own and feeling overwhelmed by options and numbers. Agents map out the home buying process step by step, starting with pre-approval, then building a plan, setting up property alerts, and guiding buyers through offers, inspections, and closing.To meet adoptable pets, visit CharlestonAnimalSociety. If you're interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF or download the Jeff Cook Real Estate app, available on both Apple and Android devices. To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, visit JoinJCRE.

Hunter Cook

Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

+1 (855) 439-5333

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Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Celebrates 10th Annual Birthday Pawty with Charleston Animal Society News Provided By Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty November 02, 2026, 21:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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