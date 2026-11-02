Aerospace Engineer James Schoonover Applies Engineering Principles To The Challenge Of Building A Better Life

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aerospace engineer and author James Schoonover has released“Life's Best Kept Secrets,” an actionable guide to mastering the fundamentals of personal development. Blending wisdom around financial freedom, physical fitness, mental fortitude, and faith, this 287-page book is a road map for everyday adults seeking to design a life that truly works.Schoonover, who applies over two decades of problem-solving expertise from his engineering background, delivers a message that's as practical as it is relatable.“Schools taught us vocabulary and trivial facts, but no one taught us how to build a meaningful life,” he explains.“Life's Best Kept Secrets” changes that narrative by organizing life's core elements-money, body, mind, and faith-into a simple and actionable framework.At its core, the book offers readers a blueprint built on four essential pillars:1. Money – Develop financial intelligence, understand investing, and make decisions that support long-term financial freedom.2. Body – Build sustainable habits around physical activity, nutrition, and health.3. Mind – Strengthen mental fortitude, improve focus, and develop habits that help overcome everyday distractions.4. Faith – Build your life on the unshakable foundation of Jesus Christ and discover the purpose, peace, and freedom found only in Him.Rather than focusing on quick fixes or motivational hype,“Life's Best Kept Secrets” emphasizes practical principles and actionable steps readers can begin applying in everyday life. Its engineering-inspired approach breaks complex subjects into manageable parts, helping readers understand how everyday decisions contribute to a more balanced life.Written for readers who want to take greater control of their finances, improve their health, strengthen their minds, and deepen their sense of purpose, the book offers a practical framework for approaching life with greater clarity and intention.“Life's Best Kept Secrets” (ISBN: 9798996234516 / 9798996234509) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $27.99, the paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.Learn more:About the Author:James Schoonover writes to help everyday adults build a life that actually works-one marked by financial freedom, physical fitness, mental fortitude, and faith. His writing cuts through the noise of modern adulthood with clear, practical wisdom designed for real people with real responsibilities.By day, James is an aerospace engineer designing things that fly. By night and on weekends, he's chasing after his three young kids-giving“Daddy rides,” playing backyard soccer, reading bedtime stories, and keeping up with Gus, their small white fluffy dog.James holds a master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech and built his career solving complex problems. As a husband and father, James has wrestled firsthand with managing money, health, mindset, and faith. He approached that challenge like an engineer: breaking it down, testing what actually works, and refining it over time. Life's Best Kept Secrets is the result of that two-decade journey.Media Contact:James Schoonover...

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

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Aerospace Engineer James Schoonover Applies Engineering Principles to the Challenge of Building a Better Life News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 02, 2026, 21:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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