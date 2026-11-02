Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, Commander Of U.S. Space Forces Space, To Speak At Spacepower Conference

Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood is the Commander, U.S. Space Forces – Space and United States Space Command's Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California

The Space Force's component commander supporting U.S. Space Command will join Guardians, joint and allied partners, and industry in Orlando, December 8-10.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) today announced that Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, Commander of U.S. Space Forces – Space, will speak at Spacepower Conference (SPC26). The conference takes place December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando under the theme“The Decisive Edge.”Lt. Gen. Bythewood has commanded U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, since November 2025. He also serves as U.S. Space Command's Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander. S4S is the field component responsible for commanding combat-ready space forces in support of U.S. Space Command, delivering space superiority and global space-enabled effects to the joint force alongside allies and partners.Lt. Gen. Bythewood entered the Air Force through ROTC in 1992 after graduating from the University of Vermont and transferred to the Space Force in 2021. He has commanded space operations at the squadron and group levels and led Joint Task Force-Space Defense as commander. Before his current assignment he served as Special Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations.“Lt. Gen. Bythewood commands the forces that deliver space effects to the joint fight alongside our allies and partners. We are honored that he will join the Guardians and partners gathered at Spacepower Conference to talk about what it takes to hold The Decisive Edge,” said Damon Feltman, CEO of the Space Force Association.Now in its fourth year, Spacepower Conference brings together the full spacepower ecosystem: Guardians at every level, joint and allied warfighters, industry innovators and investors, and the next generation of space talent. This year's program spans five stages and includes senior leader keynotes, first-hand operator debriefs, and sessions on artificial intelligence, space nuclear power, in-space servicing and refueling, and the Golden Dome mandate. SPC26 also closes out America's 250th anniversary year.About Spacepower ConferenceSpacepower Conference (SPC26) is a gathering for the people securing, creating, and investing in America's future in space. SPC26 will be held December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando under the theme“The Decisive Edge.” For registration, hotel information, and the latest program updates, visit attendspacepower.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and nationally recognized military association supporting the U.S. Space Force and its Guardians and advocating for U.S.-led space security.###

Emily Honhart

Space Force Association

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Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, Commander of U.S. Space Forces – Space, to Speak at Spacepower Conference News Provided By Emily Honhart, Space Force Association November 02, 2026, 21:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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