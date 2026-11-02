Tripura CM Manik Saha Condemns Brutal Assault On BSF Personnel Today

CM Manik Saha Condemns Assault on BSF Personnel

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday strongly condemned the assault on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants and directed the concerned authorities to take swift and stringent action against those responsible. In a post on X, Saha described the attack on the security personnel as unacceptable and said such incidents must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. "I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation. Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," he said.

Directives for Strict Legal Action

The Chief Minister said the concerned authorities had been directed to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice, adding that security personnel deserved the utmost respect and protection. "Concerned authorities are directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection," the CM said.

Details of the Incident in Ashabari

Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were brutally assaulted by a group of alleged smugglers in the Ashabari area under Boxanagar in Tripura on Monday morning, triggering tension in the locality. The attackers reportedly also attempted to snatch firearms from the injured personnel and vandalised a government vehicle. (ANI)

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