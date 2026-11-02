BRIGGS & STRATTON ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF POWER DISTRIBUTORS TO ENHANCE DEALER SUPPORT AND ACCELERATE GROWTH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton today announced the acquisition of Power Distributors (PD), a premier wholesale distributor of outdoor power equipment parts and engines. This strategic investment unites Briggs & Stratton's global manufacturing and engineering scale with Power Distributors' high-performing regional logistics network, creating a fully integrated commercial footprint designed to enhance customer service and drive long-term growth.

The acquisition builds upon a decades long, highly successful, commercial relationship. By bringing wholesale distribution directly in-house, Briggs & Stratton establishes a seamless connection to more than 12,500 independent servicing dealers, national retailers, and commercial equipment customers across North America.

“This acquisition is centered on one foundational priority: getting closer to our customers,” said Kristina Cerniglia, president and CEO of Briggs & Stratton.“Power Distributors has built a strong organization known for customer care, managing thousands of touchpoints every day. Uniting Power Distributors' agile regional network with Briggs & Stratton's manufacturing and engineering scale creates a faster, more seamless experience that strengthens support for our customers and drives shared growth.”

Power Distributors will continue to operate as a full-line wholesale partner, maintaining its trusted multi-brand model, supplying third-party parts, consumables, commercial replacement engines, and supplies to ensure customers maintain convenient single-source access to the essential brands they rely on daily.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, visit .

About Power Distributors

Established in 2014, Power Distributors is a leading regional wholesale distributor specializing in outdoor power equipment parts, commercial replacement engines, accessories, and maintenance supplies. Serving thousands of independent servicing dealers and regional retailers across North America, Power Distributors delivers rapid order fulfillment, regional logistics, and dedicated customer service. Visit .

CONTACT: Rebecca Shaffer Briggs & Stratton, LLC...