HPQ Announces A Debt Settlement In Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08 ), a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process technologies, is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an agreement with a creditor of the Company to settle debts through the issuance of common shares of the Company, in lieu of cash payment, at a price of $0.13 per share.

Pursuant to this agreement, the Company's Board of Directors has approved the settlement of debt totalling $47,755 owed to this independent, arm's-length creditor for services rendered to the Company in 2026, through the issuance of 367,500 common shares. The shares issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the closing of the transaction.

This settlement and the issuance of securities thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory authorities.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer (TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium-of which HPQ is a shareholder-the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials and commercializing HPQ ENDURA+ lithium-ion battery platforms incorporating Gen3 and Gen4 technologies, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Fumed Silica Reactor project is available for download [here ], the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here ], and METAGENETM technology is available for download [here ].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (), and on the Company's website at:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, BAA, MBA, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: ...