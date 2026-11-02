Make A Weekend Of It: Calistoga's 'Merry & Bright Night' And Nationally Acclaimed Lighted Tractor Parade Dec. 4-5

A lighted tractor pulls carolers past the Mt. View Hotel in Calistoga. Photo by Tim Carl.

A happy crowd enjoys Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade at the 2025 event. Photo by Tim Carl

Tree lighting at the Brannan Center in Calistoga at the 2025 Merry & Bright Night. Photo by Clark James Mishler

Ranked #4 among the nation's best holiday parades by USA TODAY, Calistoga's beloved tradition anchors a festive weekend getaway in Napa Valley.

- Eric Reichert, President and CEO of Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday magic takes center stage in Calistoga December 4–5, 2026, as the charming town at the northern end of Napa Valley welcomes visitors for a weekend of sparkling festivities, small-town traditions, and Wine Country experiences. The celebration begins Friday evening, December 4, with Calistoga's Merry & Bright Night, followed by the 31st Annual Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday, December 5. Recently ranked the #4 Best Holiday Parade in the country in USA TODAY's 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, the Lighted Tractor Parade is one of the nation's most celebrated holiday traditions and the centerpiece of a weekend worth staying for.

With two nights of holiday festivities, visitors have the perfect opportunity to turn a trip to the parade into a memorable Wine Country getaway. Calistoga's walkable downtown, distinctive shops, acclaimed wineries, inviting restaurants, and naturally heated mineral pools offer plenty of ways to enjoy the season before and after the festivities.

Merry & Bright Night Kicks Off the Weekend - Friday, December 4

The holiday celebration begins Friday evening with Merry & Bright Night at the Brannan Center, a family-friendly gathering featuring local food trucks, gingerbread house making, a festive tree lighting ceremony, and more. Following its debut in 2025, the event returns to bring residents and visitors together for an evening of community spirit and holiday cheer.

Presented by the Brannan Center, Calistoga Parks and Recreation, UpValley Family Centers, and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, Merry & Bright Night offers a warm welcome to Calistoga and a festive start to the weekend.

A Nationally Recognized Holiday Tradition - Saturday, December 5

On Saturday evening, Calistoga's downtown Lincoln Avenue comes alive with the 31st Annual Lighted Tractor Parade, a dazzling procession of vintage and modern tractors, agricultural equipment, and imaginative floats adorned with thousands of twinkling lights.

The parade celebrates the town's agricultural heritage with a uniquely Napa Valley twist, transforming farm equipment into illuminated works of holiday art. Drawing thousands of spectators each year, the event has become one of the region's most anticipated holiday celebrations.

In December 2025, the parade earned its highest-ever national ranking, placing #4 on USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Holiday Parades. The recognition marked the fourth consecutive year the event appeared on the prestigious national list, following nominations by travel experts and USA TODAY editors and a nationwide public vote.

The Calistoga parade ranked ahead of several major metropolitan holiday celebrations, including New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which placed eighth.

Two Nights of Holiday Magic, One Memorable Wine Country Weekend

While the illuminated tractors may be the star attraction, Calistoga offers plenty of reasons to arrive Friday and stay through Sunday. Visitors can spend the weekend exploring boutique shops along Lincoln Avenue, tasting wines at nearby wineries, dining at restaurants ranging from casual neighborhood favorites to Michelin-starred cuisine, and relaxing in the town's renowned geothermal mineral pools and spas.

A leisurely Saturday of wine tasting, shopping, and soaking can lead into an evening watching the parade, while Sunday offers another opportunity to enjoy Calistoga's relaxed pace before heading home. From family-friendly inns to luxury resorts, Calistoga's accommodations make it easy to turn two nights of holiday festivities into a full weekend escape.

"Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade has always been a wonderful expression of our community's agricultural roots and holiday spirit, and something that locals and visitors alike look forward to each year-- its national recognition makes it even more special," said Eric Reichert, President and CEO of Visit Calistoga and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. "With Merry & Bright Night on Friday and the parade on Saturday, we're inviting visitors to make a weekend of it and discover everything that makes Calistoga such a magical place to celebrate the holidays."



Event Details

Calistoga's Merry & Bright Night

Friday, December 4, 2026

5–7:30 p.m.

Brannan Center, 1407 Third Street, Calistoga

Food trucks, gingerbread house making, tree lighting ceremony, and more

31st Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Parade begins at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Avenue, Downtown Calistoga

See VisitCalistoga for information about the Lighted Tractor Parade, lodging, dining, wine tasting, spa experiences, and weekend getaway planning,

About Calistoga

The small town of Calistoga, California, is known for its relaxed atmosphere, natural geothermal waters, popular spas, wide variety of wineries, and diverse dining options, from casual bistros to a Michelin-starred restaurant. Outdoor enthusiasts will find an abundance of hiking adventures and biking trails for all levels. A mere 30-minute drive from the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, Calistoga is located at the top of Napa Valley, has a population of approximately 5,000, and encompasses just over 2.5 square miles. Information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas, and events is available at VisitCalistoga and on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @VisitCalistoga.

The Calistoga Welcome Center is located at 1457 Lincoln Avenue, next to the Mount View Hotel, and can be reached at (707) 942-6333, toll-free at (866) 306-5588, or via....

Holly Hansen

Holly Hansen Public Relations

+1 707-494-5668

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Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade by Tim Carl

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Make a Weekend of It: Calistoga's 'Merry & Bright Night' and Nationally Acclaimed Lighted Tractor Parade Dec. 4-5 News Provided By Holly Hansen Public Relations November 02, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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