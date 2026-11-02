MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jassal Chiropractic, a Main Street clinic in Vancouver, describes where chiropractic care fits after a head injury and what to ask during fall sports season.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For people searching for the best chiropractor for concussion in Vancouver, BC, Jassal Chiropractic at 3496 Main St is one clinic that sees people after head injuries. The clinic says a physician should assess a suspected concussion first, and its care focuses on the neck, using a gentle, low-force technique with no twisting or cracking.With soccer, hockey and rugby seasons under way in Vancouver, head knocks are part of fall for many families. When the head is hit or snapped suddenly, the neck takes much of that force. A person can come away with a concussion and a sore, stiff neck at the same time, and symptoms such as headaches and dizziness can come from either one, or both.What to look for in a chiropractor after a concussion1. A doctor first. A suspected concussion should be assessed by a physician. A worsening headache, repeated vomiting, loss of consciousness, a seizure, trouble staying awake, increasing confusion, slurred speech, weakness or numbness mean calling 911 or going to emergency. In BC, HealthLink BC at 811 can help if you are unsure.2. A clinic that is clear about its role. Diagnosing and managing a concussion is a medical matter. A chiropractor should not claim to treat the brain injury itself.3. Care that follows your physician's guidance. Your doctor decides when you return to school, work and sport, and no chiropractor should clear a child to play.4. A gentle approach to the neck, with the pace set by how you are doing.5. A full history before any care, including previous head injuries, medications and any notes from your doctor or the emergency department.6. Willingness to work with other providers, such as physiotherapists, kinesiologists and trainers, and to refer you on when needed.How Jassal Chiropractic approaches care after a head injuryJassal Chiropractic's concussion page says the clinic does not claim to treat the brain injury itself. Once a physician has assessed the injury, care at the clinic is aimed at the neck, including stiffness, whiplash-type strain and headaches that seem connected to the neck, with the pace set by the patient's progress and their physician's guidance.A first visit includes a detailed conversation about the injury and any previous head injuries, an exam of the neck and spine with posture and range of motion testing, and neuro spinal scans used as a baseline, which the clinic says do not diagnose or measure a concussion. The clinic uses the Torque Release Technique. For children, a parent or guardian comes to the visit. It sees people from Mt. Pleasant, Fairview, South Cambie, Oakridge, East Vancouver, Kitsilano, Burnaby and Richmond.More about the clinic's approach is on its concussion chiropractor page.

Jens Rhoades

Floodlight SEO

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Finding the Best Chiropractor for Concussion in Vancouver, BC: What to Look For News Provided By Floodlight SEO November 02, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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