Ingenio Care Unveils End-To-End Platform For Medicare APCM And ACCESS Programs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Company announced a turnkey platform enabling primary care providers to participate in Medicare's APCM and ACCESS programs and earn up to $700 per patient.

- Alex Kumar · CEO of Ingenio Care

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ingenio Care today announced the launch of its comprehensive platform designed to help primary care providers participate in Medicare's Advancing Primary Care Model (APCM) and Accountable Care in Coordinated Efficient Services and Supports (ACCESS) programs. The solution addresses a critical gap: enabling smaller practices and independent providers to access value-based care opportunities previously available only to large health systems with dedicated infrastructure.

The platform allows qualifying providers to earn co-management fees of up to $700 per Medicare patient annually-translating to up to $700,000 in additional revenue for practices with 1,000 eligible traditional Medicare patients-without requiring upfront capital investment or new administrative staff. The implementation could earn an additional bonus for quality and cost from the ACO participation.

Value-based care models offer significant financial upside, but participation has traditionally required substantial technology investments, dedicated care coordination staff, and specialized expertise in CMS reporting. These barriers have effectively excluded independent practices and small groups from programs that reward high-quality, coordinated care.

Primary care providers serving Medicare populations have faced a choice: invest heavily in infrastructure they may not be able to afford, or remain locked into fee-for-service reimbursement models that don't reward care coordination and prevention.

The Solution: Turnkey Platform for APCM and ACCESS

The Ingenio Care platform provides end-to-end support for Medicare APCM and ACCESS program participation. Primary care providers gain access to care coordination tools, patient engagement technology, and automated reporting systems that meet CMS requirements for these advanced payment models.

Providers connect their existing electronic health record system through secure, HIPAA-compliant integration. The platform then identifies eligible Medicare patients, automates enrollment, and provides real-time care coordination workflows including patient risk stratification, care gap identification, and automated outreach for preventive services. All CMS-required quality measures are tracked automatically, with the platform generating and submitting required reports on the provider's behalf.

Real-World Applications

Independent Primary Care Practices: Solo practitioners and small group practices can now compete with larger organizations for value-based care contracts. A three-physician practice with 2,500 Medicare patients could generate up to $1,750,000 in additional annual revenue through the platform.

Federally Qualified Health Centers: FQHCs serving Medicare populations can leverage the platform to supplement prospective payment system reimbursement with performance-based payments while improving care coordination for their most complex patients.

Rural Health Clinics: Providers in underserved areas can access the same value-based payment opportunities available to urban health systems, helping to stabilize rural practice economics while improving patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways for Providers

Providers can expect to see initial co-management fee payments within 60 to 90 days of enrollment, with ongoing monthly or quarterly payments based on program structure. The platform's automated compliance features reduce audit risk while ensuring providers maximize eligible revenue.

The solution handles technical and administrative complexity, allowing providers to maintain complete clinical autonomy while benefiting from the financial incentives these Medicare models offer for coordinated, patient-centered care. Early adopter practices have reported increased revenue, improved patient satisfaction scores, and reduced acute care utilization among their Medicare populations.

Availability and Next Steps

Primary care providers interested in learning more about the Ingenio Care platform for Medicare APCM and ACCESS programs can visit or contact the provider solutions team directly. The company is currently onboarding practices nationwide, with priority enrollment for practices serving underserved populations. To Learn more register for a free seminar.

About Ingenio Care

Ingenio Care is an AI-enabled, patient-centric digital health network that connects patients, providers, and payers to improve access, coordination, and affordability. The company's platform enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to participate in value-based care models while maintaining focus on clinical excellence and patient outcomes. For more information, visit .

Patrick Childress

Ingenio Care, Inc.

+1 630-657-0303

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Ingenio Care Unveils End-to-End Platform for Medicare APCM and ACCESS Programs News Provided By Ingenio Care, Inc. November 02, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Social Media, Technology



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