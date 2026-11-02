- Adriaan Van SwietenNORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stijg Media, a Massachusetts-based SEO and AI search agency founded in 2023 by Adriaan van Swieten, announces the formal introduction of its integrated B2B SEO and AI search service for established US business-to-business companies.Many B2B organizations invest in Google visibility yet remain absent from answers returned by ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI features. Stijg Media treats traditional search engine optimization and AI search visibility as connected acquisition channels. The integrated service is designed so buyer-facing pages, entity facts and third-party sources support both ranking systems and AI answer systems.The service focuses on established US B2B companies with complex products, longer buying cycles or technical buying committees. Work typically includes identifying the buyer queries and AI prompts that matter, measuring which brands appear and which sources are cited, and reviewing technical access, content structure, landing pages and entity signals. Measurement uses repeatable prompt sets rather than single screenshots, and separates brand mentions, citations, recommendations and competitor visibility. Where client data allows, results are tied to qualified opportunities and revenue.Stijg Media's wider AI-search work has also received client feedback describing how AI recommendations can translate into inquiries. In a Google review dated March 30, 2026, client Emily Sanchez reported seeing results within one week and receiving multiple calls from people who said an AI assistant had recommended her business.Adriaan van Swieten is a former mechanical engineer who has worked in SEO since 2017. Stijg Media operates as Stijg Media LLC and is based at 13 Morningside Drive, Norwood, Massachusetts. The agency publishes service details for its B2B SEO and AI SEO agency offering at b2b-seo-agency/. The same integrated approach is also explained in a Stijg Media video titled "B2B SEO + AI SEO: How to Get Found on Google & ChatGPT", published on the agency YouTube channel.About Stijg Media: Stijg Media, an AI SEO agency founded by Adriaan van Swieten in 2023, serving local and national businesses in the USA.Media Contact:Adriaan van SwietenFounder, Stijg Media13 Morningside Drive, Norwood, MA 02062, United StatesPhone: (401) 216-5112Email:...Website:

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B2B SEO + AI SEO: How to Get Found on Google & ChatGPT

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Stijg Media Introduces Integrated B2B SEO and AI Search Service News Provided By Stijg Media November 02, 2026, 20:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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