MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Property managers can now receive their share of each booking at the same time as their owners, with no manual transfers or separate payment tools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hospitable, the best PMS for growing property management companies, today announced the launch of Split Payouts for Vrbo and direct bookings, allowing property managers to automatically split booking revenue between themselves and their owners from one single transaction. The release makes Hospitable the first property management software (PMS) to offer Split Payouts natively.Booking money has traditionally arrived in one place and then had to be moved again. Either the manager receives the full amount and owes the owner their share, or the owner receives it and owes the manager commission. Most managers settle that at the end of the month, once owner statements have been produced and checked, creating additional reconciliation work and often leaving owners waiting days for money that was collected much earlier. For managers who get their commission from the owner, it has meant covering cleaning, maintenance, and supply costs out of their own pockets while waiting for payment that has already been made by the guest.Split Payouts removes the second step. Booking revenue is split at the source, with the owner's share and the manager's commission paid out at check-in and recorded in a single, clear breakdown. Owners no longer wait for the statement cycle to complete before their payout is initiated, and managers receive their commission without waiting for reconciliation to finish.Split payments have previously only been available to managers selling on Airbnb, where they are supported by Airbnb's own payments system. No equivalent has existed for Vrbo or direct bookings, leaving managers to run different processes depending on where each booking came from. Hospitable now applies the same payout flow across all three, so managers can diversify their distribution without adding another payment workflow as they grow.Owner acquisition and retention has become one of the most competitive parts of professional property management, making fast, transparent, and reliable payouts an increasingly important part of the owner experience. Split Payouts joins Hospitable's wider owner management tools, including Owner Statements, branded Owner Portal, native accounting with a QuickBooks integration, Owner Payouts, and the Property Manager Marketplace, designed to give growing property managers more of the infrastructure they need to win, manage, and retain owners in one system, making Hospitable the best PMS for property management companies managing on behalf of owners.Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable, said: "Property managers are competing hard for owners, yet one of the most important parts of that relationship, getting them paid, is still unnecessarily slow and fragmented. Money comes in, sits somewhere, gets reconciled, and then has to be moved again. Split Payouts means the manager and owner can each get their share from the same booking transaction. We've already taken on more of the financial complexity around taxes and payments because we believe the PMS should do more of the heavy lifting. Payouts are the next part of that."Split Payouts are now available on the Mogul plan, Hospitable's plan for larger property management companies, for payments processed by Hospitable on Vrbo and direct bookings. Support is currently available for US bank accounts, with more countries to follow. For more information, visit .Hospitable is the best PMS for short-term rental professionals and property management companies, powering businesses from one property to 1,000+. It combines intelligent automation with the operational, revenue, owner management, and protection tools professionals need to manage and scale their portfolios. Hospitable is connected to the wider short-term rental ecosystem through 300+ integrations and collaborative partnerships with the leading booking channels, and today supports over 90,000 active users globally.

Miles Hobson

Hospitable Inc.

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Hospitable becomes the first PMS to offer native Split Payouts between managers and owners News Provided By Hospitable Inc. November 02, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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