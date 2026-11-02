New College Of Florida Named #1 Liberal Arts College In Florida

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Historic highs across both Niche and Forbes 2027 rankings validate New College's bold commitment to rigorous, classical liberal arts education.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New College of Florida continues its unstoppable momentum, earning the title of the #1 Best Liberal Arts College in Florida in Niche's 2027 college rankings. This cycle marks historic highs for the institution across both Niche and Forbes, proving that New College's unapologetic return to rigorous, individualized academic excellence is delivering tangible results.In the 2027 Niche Best Colleges report the college climbed to #1 Liberal Arts College in Florida and maintained a B+ overall grade, a standing it has held consistently for six years. This surge is driven by elite academic performance, with the college securing an 'A' grade for Academics. The Academics factor is heavily weighted, accounting for 35% of the total ranking. The college also earned an 'A' grade for Diversity and Professors.“We do not chase rankings; we chase excellence,” said Richard Corcoran, President of New College of Florida.“We ask our students to defend their ideas, conduct original research, and master the art of critical thinking. These historic rankings from Niche and Forbes are simply a byproduct of an institution that has reclaimed its mission and demands the absolute best from its students and faculty.”2027 Niche Ranking Highlights:- #1 Best Liberal Arts College in Florida (A historic high).- #3 Best Small Colleges in Florida.- #9 Top Public Universities in Florida.- #12 Best Colleges in Florida.- #59 Best Liberal Arts Colleges in America.Grade A for Academics.Grade A for Diversity.2027 Forbes Ranking Highlights:- #80 Best Colleges in the South- #82 Best Public Colleges in the U.S. (A historic high).The 2027 Niche methodology updates directly reflect the unique value proposition of New College. This year, Niche introduced an "Institutional Success Score". This new metric accounts for 5% of the ranking. The score assesses each college on its own terms and credits schools that excel at their own mission. By assessing colleges against peers with a similar mission, the ranking better recognizes strong institutions that break the traditional, exclusive mold.With its groundbreaking academic contracts, rigorous senior thesis requirements, and elite faculty, New College of Florida continues to define what an exceptional, future-proof liberal arts education looks like.About New College of FloridaFounded in 1960, New College of Florida is the state's designated public honors college. Recognized nationally for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science, Marine Mammal Science, and a new Master's program in Educational Leadership, and a growing NAIA athletics program on a 151-acre campus on Sarasota Bay.

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New College of Florida Named #1 Liberal Arts College in Florida News Provided By New College of Florida November 02, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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