Sourcex Invites Businesses To License Their Data For AI Training

SourceX licenses company-owned business data for AI. The $4M figure is an upper bound for the largest qualifying datasets, not a typical or guaranteed payout.

Company-owned support, engineering, document and workflow records may qualify for AI data licensing, subject to rights and suitability review.

SourceX's data-handling process combines signed terms, de-identification checks and access controls for approved business records.

Established companies can explore licensing their business records for AI, with potential payouts up to $4M for the largest qualifying datasets.

- Noah Loul, Founder and CEO, SourceX

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SourceX Inc., a Los Angeles-based business data licensing company, is inviting established businesses to assess whether their company-owned operational records qualify for licensing for AI training and evaluation.

The opportunity concerns records created through everyday work, including customer support histories, software engineering records, business documents, internal communications and workflow records. SourceX evaluates the rights, quality and suitability of each proposed dataset before a transaction can proceed.

The company advertises potential supplier compensation of up to $4 million for the largest qualifying enterprise datasets. That figure is an upper bound, not a typical payout or guaranteed offer. The amount depends on the specific records, licensing rights, quality and current demand, with compensation fixed in a signed agreement.

“A company's work history may be an asset it has never evaluated. The first step is finding out whether its records qualify for data licensing,” said Noah Loul, founder and CEO of SourceX.

SourceX prioritizes businesses that have reached at least 50 full-time employees at peak and have several years of operating history. Operating companies, acquired businesses and companies that have wound down can be considered where an authorized party retains the right to license the records.

Only data owned by the supplier and authorized for licensing is eligible. Companies should not submit third-party datasets or records they lack the right to license.

The process starts with a company assessment and a description of the records available, rather than an upload of the underlying business data. Applying does not commit a company to a transaction.

SourceX licenses approved datasets directly from suppliers and pays the agreed compensation. The company manages qualification, rights review, contracting and data preparation. A Master Supplier Licensing Agreement and a dataset-specific confirmation set out the scope, permitted use, payout and processing arrangements before records move through an approved route.

Under its published process, records are held in access-controlled custody and de-identified and checked before commercial use. De-identification involves removing or replacing identifying information while seeking to preserve useful business context. Suppliers retain ownership of their original records, with the signed agreements governing the licensed dataset and its permitted uses.

The company also operates the SourceX referral program for advisers and business contacts who can introduce suitable companies. Partners may qualify for rewards when introductions lead to completed, qualifying transactions. An introduction, meeting or signed agreement alone does not trigger payment; eligibility and payment conditions are governed by the program terms.

Businesses can explore SourceX business data licensing and begin a company qualification assessment through the company's website.

About SourceX

SourceX Inc. is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company licenses approved business data directly from companies for AI training and evaluation. SourceX manages the agreement, rights review, data preparation, delivery and supplier payment, with each transaction governed by its signed terms.

Sarelle London

SourceX Inc.

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SourceX Invites Businesses to License Their Data for AI Training News Provided By SourceX Inc. November 02, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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