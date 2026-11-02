UMA FOUNDATION CLOSES THE FIRST EDITION OF THE BLUEPRINT - SOUTH ASIAN MUSIC WEEK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two days of industry programming in Toronto mark the first step toward a national conference for South Asian music in Canada.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UMA Foundation has wrapped the first edition of THE BLUEPRINT, held October 24 and 25 at the UMA Centre for Arts and Music in Toronto.

Twenty-one artists, lawyers, funders, producers, programmers and broadcasters filled nine recorded sessions covering the parts of a music career most artists are left to work out alone - ownership and royalties, government funding, income beyond streaming, international markets, branding, festival booking and record-making - alongside a live cypher and the screening of a short documentary on Mumbai's hip-hop scene.

A CONFERENCE, NOT A CONCERT

THE BLUEPRINT is built on a different model from a music festival. Where DESIFEST puts South Asian artists on stage, THE BLUEPRINT puts the industry in a room - panels, keynotes, clinics and delegate programming, closer in shape to what Canadian Music Week has done for the Canadian industry since 1981 than to anything in the festival calendar.

THE BLUEPRINT - South Asian Music Week. An annual gathering where the business of South Asian music does its work. Built in Toronto, convening artists and industry from across Canada, the United States and the diaspora.

Year one focused on hip-hop because that is where the knowledge gap was widest and the community most fragmented. The pillars widen from here - Bollywood and film music, Carnatic and classical, electronic, independent and diaspora pop - and so do the rooms: labels and publishers, exporters and bookers, broadcasters, funders, festival programmers and the artists working across all of it.

WHO MADE IT

Day one opened with Erika Misasi of Misasi Legal and Kevin Leflar on what artists actually own, hosted by Sonaali. Jay Devonish of DMC Grants and Blitzkrieg took on why funding applications fail. Kwame Boison joined Blitzkrieg to map the income streams most independent artists never touch. Spitty, Bee Ramesh (Eboshi) of Cartel Madras, Navz-47 and FeniFina closed the day on building audiences beyond Canada - before FeniFina and Bombabomb World turned the room over to a live cypher.

Day two, hosted by Getchnah, brought pHoenix Pagliacci and Shanaya Patel on branding and storytelling with live feedback on artists' press kits. Lady Pista and Ryan Thomas examined what gives a record its reach. Tiger Musik and Steve Cliff Valentine took a song apart in front of the room. Mastermind, Ricochet and Camo aka Gangis Khan told the story of how Toronto hip-hop was built in the 2000s.

The weekend closed with Nivie Singh (dj5rivers) of Pineapple Express Media screening In Btwn Sets: The Mumbai Cypher Tape - Episode Two - a 17-minute documentary she directed, filmed and edited inside Mumbai's Marol Art Cypher and 59 Assembly, including the origins of Wild Wild Women, India's all-female cypher collective - and taking questions on documenting a scene halfway around the world.

That project has already grown past the film. It led to a collaborative songwriting camp between Mumbai cypher rappers and Pineapple Express Media. The bridge the Foundation talks about building to India is one Nivie has already walked across.

"All the information shared by the panelists is worth gold to an upcoming artist, and truly is a blueprint to build their careers on. We had to figure it all out through trial and error over years and years. Glad the next generation can feed off our experience."

- Steve Cliff Valentine, vocalist, producer and vocal coach, Studio Fourteen

WHAT IT BUILT

Every session was recorded and will be published free on UMA Foundation's channel - turning one weekend in Toronto into a permanent, open resource for artists who could not be in the room.

That was the intent from the start. The knowledge that moves a music career has sat in a handful of people's heads and travelled by direct message, if at all. THE BLUEPRINT was an attempt to put it on the record.

"Our community has no shortage of talent and almost no shared playbook," said Sathish Bala, founder of UMA Foundation and DESIFEST. "We started with hip-hop because that's where the gap was widest, but the gap runs across everything we make - Bollywood, classical, film, electronic. There is no annual table where the business of South Asian music sits down together. That's what we're building. This weekend was the first step, and it only worked because the people who built this scene were willing to hand over what they learned."

WHAT'S NEXT

UMA Foundation returns in 2027 with THE BLUEPRINT - South Asian Music Week, expanding to additional genre pillars, with live performance woven through the conference and hands-on workshops alongside the panel programming. Recorded sessions from the 2026 edition will be released through the Foundation's channel.

Sathish K Balakrishnan

UMA Foundation

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UMA FOUNDATION CLOSES THE FIRST EDITION OF THE BLUEPRINT - SOUTH ASIAN MUSIC WEEK News Provided By DESIFEST November 02, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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