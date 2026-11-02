A Hamilton Fuel Worker Fined $22,500 For Performing Gas Work Without Required Contractor Registration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dean Smith has pleaded guilty to two offences under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000, for performing regulated gas work without the required contractor registration and failing to comply with an inspector's order issued by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA). The Ontario Court of Justice imposed fines totaling $22,500, plus 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.

TSSA's investigation found that Mr. Smith improperly installed a furnace at a residence on Adair Street in Hamilton, Ontario. The furnace was subsequently found to be leaking natural gas, creating an immediate safety hazard. Mr. Smith performed the work without holding a valid heating fuel contractor registration with TSSA, as required by law.

In 2020, TSSA ordered Mr. Smith to register as a heating fuel contractor after determining that he was operating without the required registration. Despite the order, he failed to register and continued performing regulated gas work without authorization.

“Contractor registration is a crucial component of Ontario's safety framework for fuels work,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels Safety at TSSA.“Registration helps ensure that businesses performing gas work are accountable, understand their regulatory obligations, and employ properly certified individuals. When unregistered contractors perform gas work, they put homeowners, occupants and the public at risk.”

In Ontario, contractors performing regulated gas work must be registered with TSSA and employ certified gas technicians. Registration provides accountability and allows TSSA to monitor compliance through the contractor audit program.

Consumers are encouraged to verify that heating fuel contractors are registered before hiring them. Registration status can be checked using TSSA's Authorized Heating Fuel Contractors Lookup Tool.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is one of Ontario's public safety regulators, mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities.

CONTACT: Alexandra Campbell Technical Standards & Safety Authority 416-734-2728...