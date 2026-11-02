Elon Just Bought The Sky. Phone Companies Overseas Are Panicking.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A SpaceX spectrum deal sent telecom stocks sliding halfway around the world. In his latest free presentation, James Altucher says the bigger story is a supplier“hardly anyone knows about.”

Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk made a move in American airwaves. The shock hit the other side of the planet.

After news of a SpaceX spectrum agreement, telecom shares in Australia and New Zealand slid. Investors were weighing one question: what happens to traditional phone networks when the signal comes straight from space?

The airwaves were American. The nerves were global.

In a new free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher argues the deal is one more sign of how Musk operates. He isn't building separate businesses.“He wants to control the AI industry from end to end,” Altucher says.

The Invisible Asset Everyone Wants

You can't see wireless spectrum. But it may be some of the most valuable real estate on Earth.

Spectrum decides which signals travel where, and who gets to use them. Without it, even the biggest satellite network in the world can't offer phone service wherever it wants.

SpaceX wants to connect ordinary phones straight from orbit. For mobile carriers, that's a new kind of rival. One whose towers fly overhead.

How far it goes still depends on approvals, technology and carrier deals. But the market's reaction showed how seriously some investors already take the threat.

A Brain Needs a Body

Altucher says the spectrum story points to something bigger than phone service.

He compares Musk's AI chips to a brain.“But what good is a brain on its own, without a body?” he asks. A brain has to send signals. It has to react. It has to act.“A human body needs a nervous system to communicate, react and implement decisions,” Altucher says.

AI is no different. Computing power is only useful if data can move. And that's why control over the channels, from airwaves to satellite links, is becoming so valuable.

Musk's Bigger Plan

Musk already has the rockets. According to Altucher, he also“controls the world's most powerful, private satellite array... And no one else is even close.”

Altucher believes those pieces are building toward something far more ambitious than phone service. He points to a SpaceX filing with the FCC that lays out plans to run AI data centers in orbit.

A spectrum deal doesn't prove that plan will work. But it shows that the ability to move data is becoming a strategic asset. And Musk is racing to lock up more of it.

The Part Nobody Sees

This is where Altucher's presentation goes deeper.

Musk has built most of the pieces himself. But not all of them.“Elon built the brain,” Altucher says.“But he did not build the nervous system.”

That nervous system, Altucher says, is“the system that beams billions of data points every second to servers back on Earth.” It's the piece of Musk's plan that he calls“the KEY to it all.”

And Altucher believes one small outside supplier helps provide it. He says it has worked with Musk“for over a DECADE,” and that its chips“are in every satellite he has launched so far.”

Phone customers notice the signal. Almost nobody thinks about what carries it. A deal for invisible airwaves just sent a very visible shock through global markets. Altucher believes the company behind the signals is where the real story starts.

About This Presentation

James Altucher's free presentation explains how Elon Musk's rockets, satellites and AI ambitions fit into one plan. He walks through the SpaceX filing behind it and names the small supplier he believes links the whole network together. Watch it free.

About James Altucher

James Altucher has spent thirty years at the highest levels of Wall Street, managing hedge funds and building his own AI trading algorithms. He's known for calls made long before the crowd caught on. In 2008, he called NVIDIA a“Super Chip Maker.” Investors may recognize him from CNBC, Fox Business or The Wall Street Journal.

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