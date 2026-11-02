Victoria Cruise Lines Strengthens U.S. Tour Partnerships As Demand For China Tourism, Yangtze River Cruises Rebounds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pioneer of world's largest luxury river cruise ships eyes new Yangtze River build for 2028

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since pioneering luxury river cruising on China's Yangtze River in the 1990s, Victoria Cruise Lines has consistently elevated its guest experience leading to the launch of the Victoria Sabrina as the world's largest river cruise vessel in 2020-an achievement it repeated a year ago with its sister ship, the Victoria Isabella. Now, as global demand surges across Europe, Canada and Australia, the cruise line is preparing for a bullish U.S. tour industry projecting a strong rebound for 2027 and an even more lucrative 2028.







As the Yangtze's only American-managed line, Victoria Cruise Lines continues to strengthen its alliance with premier U.S. tour operator partners including Globus, Gate 1 Travel and Ritz Tours. This collaboration anchors the tranquil river voyage as a highly acclaimed, essential component of the China vacation experience.

“Sustained demand from Europe and Australia has created capacity challenges during peak periods of our 2026 season,” said Benson Wu, President of Victoria Cruise Lines.“Factoring in the strong multi-year forecasts from our U.S. tour partners, expanding our five-star fleet is the next logical step to meet that global momentum and secure our future growth,” he added.









Designed to echo the grand scale and opulence of the Victoria Sabrina and Victoria Isabella-currently the world's two largest river cruise ships-the yet-to-be-named vessel is slated for its inaugural voyage in 2028.

At the same time, the leading Yangtze River cruise line bolsters its support for U.S. operators in developing and marketing China-bound itineraries, seamlessly integrating its luxury product into an evolving tour landscape.

Gate 1 Travel continues to offer its classic line of traditional group escorted tours which has garnered the brand a loyal following, including a 14-day China program, which features an upstream Yangtze River cruise alongside cultural gems such as Shanghai's Bund, Old Quarter and Ming Dynasty-era Yuyuan Garden. The 14-day program also visits Xi'an to experience the grandeur of the Terracotta Army exhibit and concludes in Beijing with an opportunity to see pandas at the Beijing Zoo and a Peking duck farewell dinner.

For a more immersive and intimate small group alternative with no more than 22 travelers and upgraded hotels, Gate 1 Travel offers a 15-Day Amazing China program as part of its Discovery Small Group Tours. This program combines the same destinations visited in the aforementioned package with a downstream Yangtze voyage as well as two nights in Chengdu-the capital of China's spicy Sichuan province which is also the primary natural habitat of the giant panda and home of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Gate 1 Travel's Discovery Small Group Tours are the company's fastest growing product line.

Visit or contact Gate 1 Travel at 215-572-7676 for more details on these itineraries or to learn about other China options incorporating the Yangtze River.

Ritz Tours is also placing more focus on its China portfolio for 2027/2028 with an emphasis on a more diverse set of high-end customizable options versus traditional escorted tour groups. For example, the operator's Yunnan experience in Southwest China explores the surreal stone landscapes of Kunming, dramatic cliffs of Tiger Leaping Gorge, picturesque Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and Tibetan-influenced Shangri-La.

Perfect for adventure seekers, Ritz Tours' off-the-beaten-path Zhangjiajie program brings the cinematic landscapes of Hunan Province to life. Participants may experience the rush of a glass bridge over a stunning canyon, ride the world's tallest outdoor elevator and explore the iconic sandstone pillars that inspired the floating mountains in the Avatar movie.

Ritz Tours is also introducing China's largest metropolis, Chongqing, which may be lesser known to Western travelers than Beijing or Shanghai, but is no less fascinating with the iconic Liziba Station-where the city's monorail passes directly through a residential building-and Hongya Cave, a spectacular riverside complex inspired by traditional Bayu architecture and illuminated with dazzling lights.

Visit or contact Ritz Tours at 888-345-7489 to combine one or more of these experiences with a luxurious Yangtze River voyage from Victoria Cruise Lines.

To learn more about Victoria Cruise Lines, visit or contact 800-348-8084. For a list of tour partners outside the United States, contact the cruise line at 212-818-1680.

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