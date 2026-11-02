Rainforest Trust Pledges $50 Million To Advance Conservation Across Commonwealth Nations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Commitment announced as part of the Commonwealth Nature Initiative will support locally led conservation and Indigenous and community land rights through 2030

ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rainforest Trust announced a commitment to award $50 million in new conservation projects across low- and middle-income Commonwealth countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region between 2026 and 2030. The pledge was announced at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting as part of the launch of the Commonwealth Nature Initiative (CNI), a major new effort to mobilize investment and partnerships to advance the global goal of conserving at least 30% of the planet's land and ocean by 2030.Rainforest Trust is among the founding supporters of the initiative, which launched with $202.2 million in initial commitments from philanthropic and conservation partners. Former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold, Chair of the Global Steering Committee for Campaign for Nature, formally presented Rainforest Trust's pledge on behalf of CEO James Deutsch before assembled Commonwealth leaders and dignitaries.“The Commonwealth of Nations encompasses some of the world's most critical landscapes for biodiversity and the essential benefits nature provides to people across the Global South, said James Deutsch, CEO of Rainforest Trust.“We applaud the Commonwealth Nature Initiative and are privileged to join this effort to accelerate conservation at the scale and pace our planet urgently needs. But ambitious global targets mean little without the funding and partnerships to turn them into lasting protection. Rainforest Trust's $50 million pledge reflects our commitment to supporting local conservation organizations, strengthening Indigenous Peoples' and local communities' rights, and permanently protecting some of the world's most irreplaceable ecosystems. With 2030 rapidly approaching, we have a narrow window to make meaningful progress toward protecting 30% of the planet. This initiative demonstrates what is possible when international ambition is matched by concrete investment and local leadership.”Through partnerships with local nonprofit conservation organizations, Rainforest Trust will support the creation and expansion of protected and conserved areas and strengthen Indigenous and community land tenure. All supported projects will respect Indigenous Peoples' and local communities' rights, including that of Free, Prior and Informed Consent, and promote their meaningful participation in conservation management. Individual grants will remain subject to Rainforest Trust's established project review and approval processes.The Commonwealth Nature Initiative brings together governments, philanthropy, and conservation partners to mobilize financing for country-led conservation priorities, helping translate international biodiversity commitments into lasting protection for nature and the communities that depend on it.###About Rainforest TrustSince 1988, Rainforest Trust has been working with partners to safeguard imperiled tropical habitats and threatened species by helping to establish protected and conserved areas in partnership with Indigenous and local organizations and communities. To date, Rainforest Trust has helped protect more than 70 million acres of vital habitat across Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. Rainforest Trust is a nonprofit organization that relies upon the generous support of the public to successfully implement its important conservation action. The organization is proud of earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Learn more about the work of Rainforest Trust by visiting RainforestTrust, X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Brynn Garner

Rainforest Trust

+1 910-617-5370

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Rainforest Trust Pledges $50 Million to Advance Conservation Across Commonwealth Nations News Provided By Rainforest Trust November 02, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional



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