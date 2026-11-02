Lightspeed Systems Gives Schools Control Over AI In Google Search

New Lightspeed Filter capability lets districts block Google's AI Overview and AI Mode for students and choose which search tabs they can use

- Jennifer Duer, EVP of ProductAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lightspeed Systems, the leading provider of K–12 digital safety and learning tools, today announced Google Search AI Controls in Lightspeed FilterTM. The new capability gives school district administrators direct control over which Google Search tabs and modes students can access, including the ability to block AI Overview and AI Mode.Google Search continues to add AI-powered features directly into the search experience. For schools, these features raise concerns about academic integrity, student safety, and student data privacy: AI-generated summaries can surface unsafe or inappropriate content outside of standard filtering controls, and student queries processed by AI systems may not be covered by a district's data privacy agreements or vendor contracts. Google Workspace for Education does not provide tab-level or mode-level controls for search.With Google Search AI Controls, administrators can:.Default to web results, sending every search straight to web results and bypassing the“All” page where AI Overview appears.Block AI Mode, Google's conversational AI search experience.Allow or block individual tabs, including Images, Shopping, and Videos, by policyBecause every result is a website, the district's existing content filtering applies to what students see. Forcing web results also removes other built-in extras Google adds to the default page, such as embedded games.“Districts have been asking for a way to manage AI in Google Search, and Google's own controls don't offer one. With one setting, Google Search looks the way it did before AI, and districts decide which search tools students can use.” - Jennifer Duer, EVP Product.Google Search AI Controls is available now for Chromebooks and iOS in Lightspeed Filter. To learn more, visit lightspeedsystems/filter.About Lightspeed SystemsLightspeed Systemsis dedicated to helping schools optimize learning by delivering the visibility and controls that keep kids safe, networks secure, and budgets optimized, so everyone can focus on teaching and learning. Founded in 1999, the company protects more than 25 million students across 35,000 schools in 45 countries. Learn more at lightspeedsystems.

Amy Bennett

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Lightspeed Systems Gives Schools Control Over AI in Google Search News Provided By Lightspeed Systems November 02, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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