Steptoe's Expanded New York Office Opens At 1133 Avenue Of The Americas

Steptoe LLP today announced that its New York office has officially moved into its new space at 1133 Avenue of the Americas.

- Michelle Levin, managing partner of Steptoe's New York officeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steptoe LLP today announced that its New York office has officially moved into its new space at 1133 Avenue of the Americas. The firm occupies approximately 58,000 square feet across the top three floors of the landmark Bryant Park tower, which is located one block from the office's previous location at 1114 Avenue of the Americas."Today marks an exciting milestone for Steptoe in New York," said Michelle Levin, managing partner of Steptoe's New York office. "With our recent growth and expanded capabilities, we wanted our space to reflect who we are as a firm: collaborative, forward-looking, and deeply committed to our clients. Most importantly, our new office allows for our continued growth and strengthens our ability to connect and collaborate with clients, colleagues, and industry partners. It's a great time to be at Steptoe in New York, and we're excited to open our new doors and welcome our guests in the weeks and months ahead."The move follows the firm's October 2025 announcement of its lease at 1133 Avenue of the Americas and reflects the significant expansion in Steptoe's New York office in recent years. The firm has increased its ranks by nearly three dozen lawyers in the past two years, including partners with deep regulatory and enforcement experience in financial services, as well as additions in international trade, national security, commercial litigation, intellectual property, tax, bankruptcy, and insurance litigation.In addition to accommodating continued growth, the new office reflects the innovative and collaborative nature of the firm's work. An interconnecting stair links the firm's three floors and leads up to a top-floor amenity space that offers flexible multipurpose rooms, breakout meeting rooms, and a large café, all of which can also serve as a venue for events, client entertainment, and further relationship-building.1133 Avenue of the Americas is a 1.1 million-square-foot, 45-story Class A tower located on Avenue of the Americas between West 43rd and 44th Streets in Midtown. The building features a soaring travertine lobby accented by an LED sculpture by Leo Villareal, destination dispatch elevator controls, and a landscaped outdoor plaza. It is also certified LEED Gold under LEED v4 Existing Buildings: Operations + Maintenance.About SteptoeIn more than 110 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients and innovative thinking before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and other professional staff across offices in Beijing, Brussels, Chicago, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit .

Steptoe LLP

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Steptoe's Expanded New York Office Opens at 1133 Avenue of the Americas News Provided By Nina Dietrich LLC November 02, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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