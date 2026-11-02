Standard Advisors Group CEO Anthony Manetta Selected For Crain's New York 2026 Notable Leaders In Communications List

Standard Advisors Group CEO Anthony Manetta

Standard Advisors Group featured in Crain's New York

Anthony Manetta selected for Crain's New York Business Notable Leaders in Communications

Recognition highlights Manetta's leadership in strategic communications, public relations and community engagement

- Anthony ManettaMELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Standard Advisors Group, Inc. is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Anthony Manetta, has been selected for Crain's New York 2026 Notable Leaders in Communications list, recognizing his leadership and contributions to the communications industry. The distinction follows a competitive selection process, placing Manetta among the professionals recognized for their impact and leadership in the field.As Founder and CEO of Standard Advisors Group, Manetta leads a Long Island-based public relations and communications firm specializing in strategic public relations, crisis management, community relations, corporate responsibility, and social media management. Under his leadership, the firm works with businesses, nonprofit organizations, trade associations, and public-sector clients to navigate complex communications challenges and build meaningful relationships with the audiences they serve.Manetta's approach to communications extends beyond media relations, emphasizing the importance of strategic planning and a deep understanding of the communities and industries in which clients operate. Through his work, he helps organizations communicate effectively, manage their public profiles, and position themselves for long-term success.In addition to leading Standard Advisors Group, Manetta maintains an active role in Long Island's business and civic communities. His involvement with regional business organizations, including serving as Board of Directors Chairman of the HIA-LI and member of the Middle Market Alliance of Long Island, reflects his commitment to fostering relationships and advancing initiatives that benefit the broader community.“This recognition is a tremendous honor, and I'm grateful to Crain's for including me among its 2026 Notable Leaders in Communications,” said Manetta.“Effective communications are built on trust and a clear understanding of what matters to the people and communities we serve. I'm proud of the work we do at Standard Advisors Group, and grateful to our clients and partners who trust us to help tell their stories.”For Standard Advisors Group, Manetta's selection underscores the firm's commitment to delivering thoughtful, results-driven communications counsel. The recognition also reflects the team's dedication to helping clients strengthen their visibility and communicate with purpose in an increasingly complex media landscape.As Standard Advisors Group continues to serve organizations across New York and beyond the firm remains focused on developing strategic communications solutions that build credibility, foster engagement, and deliver meaningful impact.About Standard Advisors GroupStandard Advisors Group is a Long Island-based public relations and communications firm specializing in strategic public relations, crisis management, community relations, corporate responsibility, and social media management. The firm partners with businesses, nonprofit organizations, trade associations, and public-sector entities to develop tailored communications strategies, strengthen reputations, and navigate complex challenges. For more information, visit .

Katy Dara

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Standard Advisors Group CEO Anthony Manetta Selected for Crain's New York 2026 Notable Leaders in Communications List News Provided By Standard Advisors Group November 02, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media



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