AMSYS Launches Fusioncore, Turning Lidar And Spatial Data Into A Live Operational Twin Of Physical Spaces

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Live 3D view helps teams understand activity across physical spaces so they can respond to incidents faster and reduce operational risk

- John Rohrer, President, AMSYS AI Factory ServicesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMSYS today launched the AMSYS FusionCore Platform, spatial intelligence software that combines lidar perception, location intelligence, and a live operational twin. AMSYS FusionCore gives organizations one accurate, shared view of activity across facilities, campuses, transportation hubs, and public spaces, and feeds that data directly into the systems they use to run them.Physical sites generate large volumes of sensor data, but most of it stays siloed and is hard to act on in the moment. High-fidelity lidar provides persistent, real-time awareness of the physical environment. FusionCore processes 3D data to detect and track objects as they move, places each one in geospatial context on a digital map of the site, and turns that movement into events teams can monitor, analyze, and automate. Because lidar captures position and movement rather than faces, it supports privacy-conscious monitoring in public spaces.What FusionCore does.Builds a live 3D operational twin. Renders the monitored space in 3D with real-time perception data layered in, replacing separate camera feeds and dashboards with one view of the site..Detects and tracks with precision. Uses lidar to follow people, vehicles, and assets in real time, with crowd, congestion, and movement analytics that show how spaces are actually used..Flags what matters as it happens. Configurable zones and rules surface safety-zone breaches, congestion, and unusual activity, shortening the time from detection to response..Correlates across systems. Links spatial events with enterprise data for anomaly detection, root cause analysis, and AI-generated recommendations..Connects through open APIs. Streams events to command centers, incident response workflows, and enterprise applications so the response can be automated.Developed by AMSYS in collaboration with SEYOND, FusionCore combines the expertise of the AMSYS Enterprise AI team with SEYONDʼs lidar sensing technology. The platform is packaged and delivered through AMSYS 713, the groupʼs product studio for emerging technology.Each part plays a defined role. SEYOND provides the perception layer that understands the physical world. FusionCore provides the location intelligence and operational twin capabilities that transform that data into operational awareness. AMSYS Enterprise AI then applies AI, automation, and decision intelligence to move organizations from reactive operations to predictive, and ultimately autonomous, operations. The result is one platform, and one accountable partner, for the full path from sensing what happens on a site to acting on it.FusionCore is built for complex environments where safety, flow, and asset visibility matter, from airports, transit systems, and stadiums to manufacturing plants, warehouses, campuses, and critical infrastructure, supporting everything from passenger flow and workforce safety to asset utilization and incident response.“Organizations have more sensor data than ever, but very little of it tells them what is actually happening across a site in the moment. FusionCore is about turning spatial data into operational insight. Weʼre pairing high-fidelity lidar perception with a live operational twin that connects to the systems a business already runs on, so teams can respond faster and plan smarter.ˮ--John Rohrer, President, AMSYS AI Factory ServicesSee it in BarcelonaAMSYS will demonstrate FusionCore live at Smart City Expo World Congress, November 35, 2026, at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Visitors can watch the platform detect and track activity in real time and talk with the AMSYS AI Factory Services team about how it would work at their own sites.To learn more or book a demonstration, visit amsys or contact....About AMSYSAMSYS is a privately held group of specialized companies spanning technology, infrastructure, AI, talent, and professional services. Backed by permanent capital and powered by the AMSYS Operating System AOS, AMSYS brings together expertise across the technology lifecycle to help organizations solve complex challenges, modernize, and build for whatʼs next.Through AMSYS Enterprise AI, AMSYS AI Factory Services, and its 713 product studio for emerging technology, AMSYS designs, builds, and runs AI end to end, from sovereign and private AI environments on NVIDIA and Dell infrastructure to agentic AI, spatial intelligence, and operational digital twins. AMSYS Technology was named NVIDIAʼs 2026 NPN State & Local Government Partner of the Year.Media contactFor media inquiries, contact:...

Khalid Parekh

AMSYS

7134847786 ext.

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AMSYS launches FusionCore, turning lidar and spatial data into a live operational twin of physical spaces News Provided By AMSYS November 02, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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