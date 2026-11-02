Releaf Financial And Macondo Magic Software Announce Partnership To Expand Proof Of Intent In Latin America

Christopher Surdak, CEO of ReLeaf Financial

Santiago Botero Riaño, CEO Macondo Magic

Agreement expands ReLeaf's footprint in Latin America and provides Macondo with ReLeaf's state-of-the-art agentic governance technology: Proof of Intent.

- Santiago Botero Riaño, Macondo Magic CEOBOGOTA, COLOMBIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReLeaf Financial Incorporated, the company behind Proof of Intent, and Macondo Magic Software S.A.S., a Colombian technology firm specializing in local engineering and implementation services, today announced a reseller partnership. Under the agreement, Macondo will resell, implement, and provide first-line support for the ReLeaf platform to organizations across Latin America.The partnership comes as Colombia strengthens its digital identity and consumer-protection framework. Ley Estatutaria 2573 de 2026, enacted in May 2026, requires financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and other covered entities to implement stronger digital security measures to verify identity and to retain evidence when identity theft is alleged. As organizations in the region also accelerate adoption of AI agents for payments, onboarding, and customer service, the combination of stronger identity rules and agentic workflows creates a clear need for proof not only of who is present, but of what the person actually intended.The partnership combines ReLeaf's Proof of Intent technology-an evidence layer that creates a cryptographic, independently witnessed record that a real person intended a specific action-with Macondo's regional expertise, implementation capabilities, and existing relationships with clients across Latin America. Together, the companies will help Colombian and broader Latin American organizations meet emerging compliance expectations while safely adopting agentic AI.“As AI agents begin to act on behalf of customers, the question is no longer only 'who is present,' but 'what did the person actually mean to do,'” said Chris Surdak, CEO of ReLeaf Financial.“Colombia's new identity-protection rules raise the bar on verification and evidence and the recent exponential growth in agentic AI fraud makes confirmation of user intent the lynchpin to a successful AI strategy. Macondo understands the operational and regulatory realities of the markets they serve. This partnership lets us deliver Proof of Intent with the local implementation and support that enterprises in the region require to both comply and successfully adopt agents.”“Our idea has always been to take Colombian talent to another level. There is competitive, capable talent here that can meet international standards when it is managed well,” said Santiago Botero Riaño, CEO of Macondo Magic Software.“With Colombia's new digital identification and identity-protection requirements, organizations need practical ways to demonstrate that a real person authorized a specific action. ReLeaf's Proof of Intent gives our clients that evidence layer. We are excited to help them achieve compliance and adopt agentic AI more confidently, with local engineering and support.”Under the agreement, Macondo will handle local deployment, integration, and first-line support for its clients, while ReLeaf continues to provide the core Proof of Intent platform, documentation, and network of independent witnesses. The companies will jointly pursue opportunities with financial institutions, payment providers, and other enterprises seeking stronger controls around agentic actions and clearer evidence trails for regulatory and dispute purposes. Macondo is one of several partners through which ReLeaf is expanding availability of Proof of Intent in Latin America.About ReLeaf FinancialReLeaf Financial develops Proof of Intent, a platform that enables organizations to prove that a real person intended a specific action before it is executed. The technology creates a portable, independently verifiable evidence record for high-stakes workflows such as payments, account changes, and other consequential transactions. ReLeaf is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.About Macondo Magic SoftwareMacondo Magic Software S.A.S. is a Colombian technology company that provides engineering, implementation, and support services to organizations across Latin America. The company specializes in helping enterprises deploy and operate modern software platforms with local expertise and responsive support. Macondo is based in Chía, Cundinamarca, Colombia.

Chris Surdak

ReLeaf Financial Incorporated

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ReLeaf Financial and Macondo Magic Software Announce Partnership to Expand Proof of Intent in Latin America News Provided By ReLeaf Financial Incorporated November 02, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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