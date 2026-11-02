As ACOG And The FDA Shift On Menopause Hormone Therapy, Aspire Rejuvenation Sees More Women Asking

New ACOG guidance and the FDA's label change have women in Pennsylvania and Florida asking about a treatment they were told to avoid.

- Dr. Joseph Clark, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, Aspire Rejuvenation ClinicMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Less than a month after the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists expanded its support for hormone therapy in menopause, and nearly one year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began removing the broad black box warnings from it, Aspire Rejuvenation is seeing more women ask about a treatment many were told for two decades to avoid. The clinic, founded by Tomo Marjanovic, has offered individualized hormone care for women for years.On October 15, 2026, ACOG published a new clinical practice guideline replacing its 2014 guidance. It strongly recommends systemic hormone therapy for hot flashes and night sweats in patients without contraindications, ideally started before age 60 or within 10 years of menopause. The FDA change was announced on November 10, 2025, by the Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, as part of the Trump administration's women's health agenda. Boxed language on cardiovascular disease, breast cancer and probable dementia is coming off, while the endometrial cancer warning remains on estrogen-only products."When a woman says, 'My labs look normal, but I don't feel normal,' that should be the beginning of a meaningful conversation, not a dismissal," said Dr. Joseph Clark, Chief Medical Officer of Aspire Rejuvenation. "Too many women navigating perimenopause and menopause have been left to believe that exhaustion, brain fog, poor sleep, lost desire, and feeling disconnected from themselves are simply things they must accept with age. Normal is not optimal."At Aspire, women's hormone care begins with comprehensive laboratory testing and a review of medical history before any treatment is considered. As Aspire's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Clark diagnoses, prescribes and oversees treatment, working with Aspire's team of licensed nurse practitioners.Women's hormone care is offered at Aspire's Pennsylvania clinics in Pittsburgh and Ebensburg, where, according to Dr. Clark, women make up a larger share of patients than in any other Aspire market. Aspire also serves patients in Orlando and Dallas."I found Aspire through Tomo's book, Operation Optimal, and that's when I changed my mind about hormone health," said Mirit Moon, founder of Moon Media Affairs, which represents Aspire. "I have access to doctors of every kind, and Dr. Clark is now part of my care team.""I built this clinic because I couldn't get help inside the system when my own hormones crashed," Marjanovic said. "Women have been living that same story for twenty years. The rules finally changed, and now they're coming in with questions instead of fear."ABOUT ASPIRE REJUVENATIONAspire Rejuvenation is a multi-location wellness and rejuvenation organization founded by Tomo Marjanovic, offering personalized programs in hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight management, sexual health and regenerative and specialty wellness services. Aspire's clinical care is delivered through licensed medical professionals and supported by a high-touch model focused on comprehensive laboratory testing, individualized care and ongoing patient follow-up. Founded in 2019, Aspire currently serves patients through physical locations and telemedicine, with continued domestic and international expansion underway. Aspire Rejuvenation is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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As ACOG and the FDA Shift on Menopause Hormone Therapy, Aspire Rejuvenation Sees More Women Asking News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC November 02, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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