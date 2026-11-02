Polish PM Tusk Asks President To Confirm Judges Amid Constitutional Crisis

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk Monday called upon conservative-nationalist president Karol Nawrocki to confirm judges to the country's highest court elected by Parliament, amid a constitutional crisis that came to a head on the court grounds court last week.

It is necessary that "the President recognises the judges legally elected by the Sejm, because that is what the Constitution stipulates," Tusk wrote on X, adding Nawrocki should allow them to fulfil their duties at the Tribunal.

The head of government added the president was choosing "forceful confrontation" in choosing not to do so, "which could cost Poland very dearly".

Tusk, a former European Council president, has promised to resolve the constitutional crisis since his return to power in 2023.

While parliament has elected new judges, not all have been allowed to swear an oath before the president, and the court remains controlled by the nationalist opposition.

The crisis surrounding the country's highest court has been dragging on since 2015.

Appointments to the court have become highly politicised, leading domestic and international institutions to question its independence.

The court was at the heart of a standoff between Brussels and the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party during its time in office from 2015-2023.

In 2015, the PiS government appointed politically committed judges to the court, who are recognised neither by the EU nor by the current prime minister, centre-right Donald Tusk.

Issues surrounding the court rapidly escalated late last week when police were deployed around Poland's highest court and judicial and political authorities took steps affecting its leadership.

Conservative demonstrators who had been present on-site for weeks and members of Poland's right-wing and far-right opposition condemned the governments actions as a "coup d'etat" while the pro-European ruling coalition insisted these were necessary actions to preserving the rule of law.

Poland's justice minister and prosecutor general Waldemar Zurek called for the court's PiS-aligned president's immunity to be lifted, and a judge recently appointed by the ruling majority announced that she would serve as acting president and suspended president Bogdan Swieczkowski.

The deployment of law enforcement around the court took place while Nawrocki was on a plane bound for Senegal.

He immediately turned back and went to the court in the evening, forcing his way in despite opposition from some judges, and was greeted by enthusiastic applause from nationalist demonstrators gathered outside.

On Saturday the president convened consultations with political leaders, which produced no tangible results.

That same day, the European Commission sided with Tusk, calling on Nawrocki to validate the appointment of judges in order to break the deadlock.

Acting court president Anna Korwin-Piotrowska - who is not recognised by its former head Swieczkowski, nor by the nationalist opposition nor by the head of state - has called a general assembly of the Court Tuesday.

Donald Tusk Karol Nawrocki Parliament constitutional crisis