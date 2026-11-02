US Congressman Mike Carey Hails Hikma Pharmaceuticals Expansion In Ohio

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- US Representative Mike Carey expressed pride in the ongoing success and expansion of the Jordanian-founded Hikma Pharmaceuticals operating in the United States, a reflection of the strong economic partnership between the two countries.

Carey's remarks followed his visit to the company's manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio, where he toured the newly expanded production lines and met with employees.

Carey praised Hikma's role in creating local jobs and manufacturing high-quality, affordable generic medicines that help lower healthcare costs for American consumers.

The visit comes after the White House commended Hikma's $267 million investment to expand its facilities in Columbus and Bedford, Ohio an investment expected to generate 350 new jobs.

The congressman noted that he returned to the Columbus site 16 months after participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new wing, which is scheduled to become fully operational next year.

Carey reaffirmed his support for the company's continued investments in Ohio, highlighting its contribution to providing well-paying jobs and strengthening critical healthcare infrastructure.

//Petra// AF