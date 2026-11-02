Colin King, Ph.D., C.Psych is a registered School and Child Clinical Psychologist. As an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Education at Western University, Dr. King is Director of the Mary J. Wright Child and Youth Development Clinic () and teaches within the School and Applied Child Psychology program.

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