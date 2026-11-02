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Colin King

Colin King


Date: 2026-11-02 03:35:18

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director, Mary J. Wright Child and Youth Development Clinic, Western University
Profile Articles

Colin King, Ph.D., C.Psych is a registered School and Child Clinical Psychologist. As an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Education at Western University, Dr. King is Director of the Mary J. Wright Child and Youth Development Clinic () and teaches within the School and Applied Child Psychology program.

Experience
  • 2017–present Director, Mary J. Wright Child and Youth Development Clinic, Western University
Education
  • 2011 University of Toronto (OISE), School and Child Clinical Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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