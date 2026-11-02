Founding Director of WA-Organic & Isotope Geochemistry Centre, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University

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Professor Kliti Grice (FRACI CChem, FGSEAG, FAA, ARC Laureate Fellow, Regional Chair Australian Academy of Science (AAS), Deputy Chair National Committee for Earth Sciences (AAS)) is the Founding Director of the Western Australian Organic and isotope Geochemistry Centre (WA-OIGC).

Grice is an internationally renowned organic geochemist who creatively combines geological information with data on molecular fossils and their stable carbon, hydrogen and sulfur isotopic compositions to reconstruct details of microbial, fungal and floral inhabitants of modern and ancient aquatic environments and their association with prolific source rocks for oil/gas and mineral exploration. She is especially well known for identifying a geological and environmental basis for the largest mass extinction in Earth's history, which happened at the end of the Permian Period, about 252 million years ago.

Grice's research over the years has integrated molecular and isotopic information on plant and algal physiology, microbial ecology, food-webs, organic chemistry, petroleum geochemistry and geology with our planet's history. In particular, she has shown how some of the major biological extinction events of the geological past can be traced to factors intrinsic to the Earth system, as opposed to external factors such as asteroid impacts. Analyses of the natural variation in stable isotopes of lipids present in controlled growth experiments from extant plants, algae and grazing organisms carried out by Grice have provided new insights into how these systems function across paleoecological to modern timescales and across a wide range of spatial scales.

Grice's outstanding research reputation has also attracted many national and international PhD and postdoctoral scholars to the wonders of Earth science. She provides training and mentorship to students coming from a wide array of scientific disciplines, including chemistry, biology, geology and environmental science. In addition, the training of research students at the PhD and Masters level, as well as early career researchers, is the prime focus of the world-class organic and isotope geochemistry centre that she has established at Curtin University.



–present Professor of Organic and Isotope Geochemistry, Curtin University

2022–present ARC Laureate Fellow, Curtin University 2007–present Founding Director of WA-OIGC, Curtin University

1995 University of Bristol UK, PhD/ Organic Geochemiatry

ExperienceEducationHonours

Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science