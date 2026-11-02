US Must Help North Koreans Find The Truth That Kim Jong Un Fears
When Kim Il Sung died of a heart attack in 1994, I could hardly comprehend it. The man we had been taught to regard as our“Eternal Father” was mortal after all. His body, draped in the flag of the Workers' Party, was placed in a glass sarcophagus for the entire country to see, exposing the first crack in the regime's mythology.
When my father expressed skepticism about the regime's future, our entire family was expelled from Pyongyang. We left behind a life of relative comfort in the nation's capital and were sent to an impoverished rural area in the northeast. My parents told me we were taking a vacation. What we found instead was a place filled with starving people. With no government rations, children searched desperately for anything they could eat. For the first time, I encountered communism's suffering – not in a history book or a political speech, but in the hollow faces of children abandoned by the regime I had once worshipped.
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