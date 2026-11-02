Ally Labs Expands Manufacturing Operations With New 183,000-Square-Foot Facility

Large industrial holding tanks inside Ally Labs' expanded manufacturing facility in Evanston, Wyoming.

Expanded Wyoming facility supports personal care and household manufacturing, while the Ally Labs rebrand builds on the company's established experience.

EVANSTON, WY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ally Labs, operating as a DBA of BPI Labs Inc., has expanded its manufacturing operations into a 183,000-square-foot facility in Evanston, Wyoming. The larger operation provides additional space for formulation, blending, filling, warehousing, and commercial-scale production.The expansion represents an investment in the company's manufacturing infrastructure and continued growth. Its expanded footprint allows for improved material movement, more flexible production arrangements, and room for additional equipment as customer requirements evolve.Expanded Infrastructure and Manufacturing CapabilitiesThe facility provides increased space for blending and filling operations, production staging, raw material storage, and finished-product warehousing. These areas support coordination across multiple manufacturing programs, where production readiness depends on the availability of formulas, ingredients, packaging components, documentation, and equipment.Additional space for bottle and tube filling supports a range of compatible packaging configurations. The facility also provides room for future investments in blending equipment, filling lines, utility systems, and related production infrastructure.Among the product categories supported by Ally Labs are shampoos, conditioners, liquid laundry products, and selected personal care and household formulations. Manufacturing requirements are evaluated individually, including product characteristics, packaging compatibility, production volumes, and equipment suitability.The expanded facility allows manufacturing, warehousing, and operational support activities to be organized with greater flexibility as customer programs and production requirements change.Connecting Formulation and Commercial ProductionAlly Labs combines formulation expertise with practical manufacturing knowledge to evaluate product requirements throughout development and production planning.Considerations such as ingredient sourcing, formula stability, mixing processes, filling performance, packaging compatibility, and scalability are reviewed to identify potential manufacturing challenges before commercial production.The company supports several pathways to production, including new product development, customization of pre-stabilized formulation bases, technical transfer of existing formulas and processes, and reverse engineering when original formula information is unavailable.Each pathway involves evaluation of technical requirements, manufacturing feasibility, and production readiness based on the needs of the individual project.The expanded operation supports developing brands preparing for commercial production as well as established companies evaluating manufacturing transfers, additional production capacity, or new product lines.An Established Company with a New IdentityThe facility expansion accompanies the company's rebrand from BPI Labs to Ally Labs. The change reflects an updated identity while carrying forward the technical expertise, operational foundation, and manufacturing experience developed under the BPI Labs name.The transition does not represent the formation of a new manufacturing company. Ally Labs operates as a DBA of BPI Labs Inc., maintaining continuity in its experience, personnel, and established manufacturing operations.The Ally Labs identity reflects the company's emphasis on collaborative product development and contract manufacturing relationships as it enters its next stage of growth.With the expanded Evanston facility, the company has additional space to support existing manufacturing programs, evaluate new production opportunities, and continue investing in its operational infrastructure.About Ally LabsAlly Labs is a U.S.-based formulation and contract manufacturing partner serving personal care, household, and select specialty product brands. Operating as a DBA of BPI Labs Inc., the company provides product development, formulation, technical transfer, scale-up, blending, bottle and tube filling, and commercial manufacturing from its Evanston, Wyoming facility.

Jennifer Littell

Ally Labs

+1 307-789-7288

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Inside Ally Labs | Expanded Contract Manufacturing Facility in Wyoming

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Ally Labs Expands Manufacturing Operations with New 183,000-Square-Foot Facility News Provided By Ally Labs a DBA of BPI Labs Inc. November 02, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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