Travel Baseball Costs Can Reach Nearly $25,000 A Year Per Child, According To New Research By Travel Baseball Authority

Travel Baseball Authority founder Simon Chan with his three sons, who all play travel baseball.

Travel baseball costs are rising fast. Travel Baseball Authority breaks down what families really spend after a WSJ report on soaring youth baseball prices.

- Simon Chan, Founder of Travel Baseball AuthorityLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Travel baseball costs for most families range from about $5,000 to $29,000 a year when team dues, tournament fees, equipment, uniforms and travel are all included, according to new research by Travel Baseball Authority. The research is based on 10 years of real family spending and experience in Southern California travel baseball.The research comes after a recent Wall Street Journal report on the rising price of youth baseball, which found that spending around $10,000 a year is common for travel ball families.Many parents are caught off guard by how much travel baseball really costs. Team dues and tournament fees alone usually run $300 to $800 a month. Once travel, uniforms, bats and other expenses are included, the real out-of-pocket travel baseball cost can reach $450 to $2,600 a month.To show what those numbers look like in real life, Travel Baseball Authority shared one family's actual spending for the 2026–2027 season, for three brothers who all play travel baseball:- 11U player: about $6,600 a year, playing only local tournaments- 13U player: about $6,600 a year, playing only local tournaments- 15U player: about $24,750 a year, mostly from six out-of-state national tournaments that require airfare, hotels and rental carsThe research also found that travel baseball costs tend to rise as players get older. High school-age tournaments cost more to enter, top teams travel out of state more often, and older players need more expensive equipment, such as BBCOR bats and wood bats.“When my oldest son started travel ball, I had no idea what it would really cost,” said Simon Chan, founder of Travel Baseball Authority and father of the three players.“The team fees are just the start. Travel, food, uniforms, bats and extra training add up fast. We want parents to know the real number before they sign up, so they can plan for it instead of being surprised.”The Travel Baseball Authority guide also shares how one family saves thousands of dollars a year:- Playing only local, driving-distance tournaments until age 12- Skipping the newest, most expensive bat models and buying last year's models at a huge discount- Cooking and meal prepping instead of eating out at tournaments“Travel baseball has been one of the best experiences of our lives, and we believe it's worth it when it's done the right way,” said Chan.“But you don't have to spend the most to give your child a great experience. Most families can cut their travel baseball costs a lot just by staying local when their kids are young.”The full travel baseball cost breakdown, including monthly and yearly cost tables, hidden expenses and money-saving tips, is free to read on the Travel Baseball Authority website.About Travel Baseball AuthorityTravel Baseball Authority is a resource for parents navigating youth travel baseball. The site publishes guides on travel baseball costs, age groups, team levels, tournaments and equipment, with a focus on helping families who are new to travel baseball. Travel Baseball Authority was founded by Simon Chan, a part-time baseball coach, former Division 1 basketball player and father of three travel baseball players.

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Travel Baseball Costs Can Be Anywhere from $5K to $29K per Year!

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Travel Baseball Costs Can Reach Nearly $25,000 a Year per Child, According to New Research by Travel Baseball Authority News Provided By Travel Baseball Authority November 02, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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