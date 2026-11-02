October 2026 U.S. Auto Sales Forecast & Automotive Industry Outlook

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Automotive Market Forecast for DealersFountain Forward projects the upcoming economic release for U.S. Light Vehicle Sales will be a 16.1 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) for October 2026.This Automotive Market Forecast reflects a market that is starting to get supply constrained as vehicle changeover is running behind and inventories are not able to absorb otherwise good consumer demand.Subprime lending has been making a comeback, expanding the pool of low end and used buyers. A slowdown in high priced cars and trucks might be either a blip or a turning point as the market has recently been supported by high ticket buyers.Automotive Industry OutlookFountain Forward's automotive industry outlook for October 2026 points to a market heading deeper into the fourth quarter with inventory trends suddenly turning upwards in full size and high priced trucks and certain SUVs. This is a reversal of high-sticker vehicles leading new car sales for several months. Low end buyer strength has been most pronounced in hybrid vehicle share growing to 16% of total sales.Dealers should keep a close eye on manufacturer programs, inventory availability, and how shoppers respond over the next few weeks. The new model calendar has shifted toward the final months of 2026 as old model closeout activity is still running well behind typical months in which new cars are delivered. Volumes may spike or drop unexpectedly in November or December from this closeout activity.By analyzing proprietary sales performance, high-frequency economic indicators, dealer benchmarks, and proprietary behavioral signals, Fountain Forward delivers an automotive market forecast designed to help dealers anticipate near-term demand, optimize marketing investments, and align inventory strategy in a shifting economic environment.Auto Industry Insights for Dealers"New model delivery issues are getting too pronounced to ignore. We may see wide and unpredictable swings in volumes in November or December as new car deliveries are running behind. Will dealers have the right cars left in the lot? Will deliveries come all in one week? These are some of my questions." said Stephen Jurgella, CEO of Fountain ForwardKey Dealer Takeaways for OctoberInventory StrategySupply still looks very different depending on the badge out front. Toyota, Hyundai and Kia stores are running lean, while the Big 3, led by Stellantis, are now carrying heavy inventory into year end. If you are tight, protect gross on any units that seem hard to replace. If you are heavy, keep working your aged 2026 units as model-year 2027 inventory has to be coming soon.Marketing StrategyDealers are facing a tricky November and December. Payment-focused messaging and trade-in value are still what get shoppers' attention. Much of the closeout volume and new model deliveries are still to come.F&I FocusInterest rates and payments have remained flat for several months, as auto finance spreads have compressed. Spreads are tight now, and cannot act as a shock absorber for future rate increases. Continue to confront negative equity, longer loan terms, and tougher approvals with clear and honest payment options offered early in the deal process.Sales ExecutionShoppers are out there, but they're taking their time and comparing more stores before they commit. Quick responses, steady follow-up, and tight lead handling will make the difference as the year winds down.The Automotive AcceleratorFountain Forward's unique advantage is its Automotive Accelerator. Through the Automotive Accelerator, the company helps auto dealers generate more qualified leads, identify bottlenecks limiting sales, and deploy marketing investments where they are most likely to drive vehicle sales.Rather than relying on isolated advertising metrics, Fountain Forward uses a full-funnel approach designed to help dealers sell more vehicles with greater consistency, stronger accountability, and clearer visibility into what is driving performance in today's automotive market.Fountain Forward's forecasting framework integrates proprietary consumer behavioral indicators, sentiment measures, and leading economic variables to translate complex market data into clear, actionable insights for dealerships operating in competitive local markets.Prior ForecastFountain Forward's September forecast projected 16.4 million SAAR for September 2026, compared to an actual reported result of 15.98 million.Fountain Forward runs its forecasting framework with proprietary street-level behavioral data, dealership performance indicators, and evolving macroeconomic conditions to improve directional accuracy and market responsiveness.If you want to hold us accountable to the actual number, Fountain Forward projects the upcoming economic release for U.S. Light Vehicle Sales will be a 16.1 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) for October 2026.About Fountain ForwardFountain Forward is an automotive marketing and analytics agency specializing in vehicle sales forecasting, automotive market analysis, and dealership performance insights. By combining national automotive trends with dealership-level and high-frequency data, Fountain Forward delivers trusted automotive industry outlooks that help dealers plan for sustainable growth.For deeper insight into current market trends and dealership implications, watch the Automotive Market Minute, Fountain Forward's monthly video series breaking down the latest automotive sales trends and industry data.

Stephen Jurgella

Fountain Forward

+1 844-200-2797

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October 2026 U.S. Auto Sales Forecast & Automotive Industry Outlook News Provided By Fountain Forward November 02, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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