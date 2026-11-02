21-Year-Old Lifelong Martial Artist Kyle Chang Brings Kung Fu Kids® To Newark

Kyle Chang, owner of Kung Fu Kids Newark with a student

New children's martial arts and development center opens on Balentine Drive on November 3, offering confidence-building classes for kids ages 2 to 14.

- Kyle ChangNEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Newark families have a new place for their children to build confidence, focus and healthy habits. Kung Fu Kids, the children's martial arts and development program, opens its newest location at 39957 Balentine Drive on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, led by 21-year-old local Kyle Chang.Kyle has been part of Kung Fu Kids for almost his entire life. He first stepped onto the mat as a student at just three years old and earned his black belt at 12. Rather than hanging up his belt, he joined the program's Leadership Program, where students who show leadership qualities learn to teach and give back to their community. By 14 he was a paid part-time instructor, coaching classes at the brand's original Coleman location before moving to the Palo Alto school to help welcome new families through one-on-one student evaluations.“Earning my black belt at 12 was a huge moment for me and my family, and it was also the moment I realized I wanted to teach,” said Kyle Chang, owner of Kung Fu Kids - Newark.“Kung Fu gave me so much confidence growing up. Now I get to help a whole new group of kids in Newark experience that same feeling.”Kyle went on to study business economics at UC Irvine, graduating in a little over two years, before building his own digital marketing agency. It was while running marketing for Kung Fu Kids that he spotted an opportunity: a large gap between the program's Berryessa and Pleasanton locations, with no Kung Fu Kids for families in between. Newark was the natural answer.“When I looked at where our families were coming from, Newark just stood out,” said Kyle.“It's a lively community with so much going on for kids, and I knew parents here would love what we do. So I thought, why don't I open it myself?”The new center sits in a busy plaza with plenty of parking, just off the freeway and minutes from Fremont, making it easy for parents to fit classes into the school-week routine.More than martial artsKung Fu Kids is built for today's parents, who want more for their children than just another after-school activity. Classes help kids step away from screens, become better listeners, gain structure and grow in a positive, high-energy environment with strong role models. Martial arts is the vehicle, but the goal is character: confidence, respect, discipline and resilience that children carry into the classroom and home.Programs are tailored to each stage of childhood, so every child learns at the right pace:.Grasshoppers (ages 2-3) build listening skills, taking turns, social interaction and coordination, along with early life lessons.Little Pandas (ages 4-6) develop focus, self-confidence, discipline and social skills through martial arts moves and full-body exercise.Mighty Tigers (ages 7-9) grow in accountability, resilience and personal responsibility, alongside their physical skills.Rising Dragons (ages 10-14) focus on leadership, confidence, self-defense awareness and the independence needed to navigate the tween and early teen years.Spectrum Stars is an inclusive program supporting children with divergent physical, intellectual, social and emotional abilities.Beyond weekly classes, Kung Fu Kids Newark will host birthday parties, Parents' Night Out evenings, and special family events.“Parents don't sign up because they want their kids to become professional martial artists,” said Kyle.“They want their children to be more confident, more focused and part of a positive community. That's exactly what we're here to give Newark families.”Kung Fu Kids Newark opens on November 3, 2026, at 39957 Balentine Drive, Newark, CA 94560 with founding members receiving $50 off their enrollment. Parents can book a free evaluation by visiting or learn more by calling (510) 405-6668 or emailing...

Kyle Chang

Kung Fu Kids Newark

+1 (510) 405-6668

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21-Year-Old Lifelong Martial Artist Kyle Chang Brings Kung Fu Kids® to Newark News Provided By Kung Fu Kids Franchise November 02, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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