Wilfred's Lounge Toasts The Ohana Behind Five Years In Napa

Wilfred's Lounge Celebrates Five Years in Downtown Napa

Nov. 11-15 celebration brings longtime guests, mug collectors, artists and musicians together on the Napa riverfront

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wilfred's Lounge will honor the ohana behind its first five years with a Nov. 11-15 anniversary celebration bringing guests, staff, mug collectors and musicians together on the Napa riverfront.

The celebration is a thank-you to the guests, staff and creative community who have made Wilfred's a gathering place in downtown Napa. The week draws on the lounge's own history: Guests can bring their Wilfred's mugs back to the bar, order cocktails from the early menu and see staff in the tiki shirts that served as their original uniforms.

Mug artist Woody will join the celebration for a new mug release and signing, while DJ Sid Presley and Surf Monster will provide the soundtrack on the patio. Rum tastings from Tanduay and Clément round out a week of familiar faces, old favorites and a few more reasons to linger by the river.

Five days of celebration

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Bring your Wilfred's mug

Guests who bring a Wilfred's mug can enjoy a $1 mai tai, limited to one per guest with a mug. Those with an extra mug are encouraged to bring a friend. Tanduay will offer rum tastings and branded giveaways from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Throwback Thursday

Happy hour runs from 5 p.m. to closing, with three returning cocktails priced at $10 each: the Daiquirita, made with rum and blanco tequila; Tahitian Punch, featuring rum, fassionola and falernum; and Napa Sour, with pisco, mezcal and Sauvignon Blanc syrup. Staff will wear tiki shirts in a nod to Wilfred's original uniforms.

Friday, Nov. 13: All-day happy hour and DJ Sid Presley

Happy hour pricing will be available all day. Bay Area vinyl collector David Greenfield, known as DJ Sid Presley, will play on the patio from 6 to 9 p.m. His sets draw from 1960s surf, garage rock and instrumental records, alongside lesser-known finds from Asia, Latin America and beyond.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Woody mug release and Surf Monster

A new Woody mug will be released at 5 p.m., with Woody on-site to sign mugs. The event follows his 2023 mug release at Wilfred's. Surf Monster will perform live on the patio from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15: One more round with the ohana

The final day features $1 wings while supplies last, half-price 1944 Mai Tais and $19 loco moco, available all day. Clément will offer rum tastings and branded giveaways from 5 to 7 p.m.

The celebration will take place at Wilfred's Lounge, 967 First St. in downtown Napa. Reservations and additional information are available at wilfredslounge.

About Wilfred's Lounge

Wilfred's Lounge is a tropical cocktail bar and island-inspired restaurant on the Napa riverfront located at 967 1st St, Napa, CA 94559. Voted Best Cocktail Bar and Best Happy Hour by Napa's Finest Readers Choice Awards 2025 and Best Happy Hour by Best of Napa County 2025, Wilfred's is known for cheeky cocktails, farm-to-glass sensibility, and award-winning hospitality, all in a setting that feels like vacation. Make a reservation at wilfredslounge and connect with the team on Instagram at @wilfredslounge.

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Golden Hour Co. Digital Agency

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Golden Hour Co. Digital Agency

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Wilfred's Lounge toasts the ohana behind five years in Napa News Provided By Golden Hour Co. Digital Agency November 02, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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