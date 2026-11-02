EZVIZ Expands UAE Installation Network As Its Smart Lock Users In The Middle East Surpass 40,000

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - More than 40,000 users across the Middle East have chosen EZVIZ smart locks. As more households explore convenient alternatives to physical keys, the global smart home brand is expanding its authorized installation network in the UAE. Trained teams in Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Abu Dhabi now complement its Dubai operations, helping more residents make the transition to keyless entry with professional support. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Founded in 2013, EZVIZ serves over 130 countries and regions and has 230 million registered EZVIZ App users. Its portfolio includes smart security cameras, smart entry products, household appliances and cloud services, managed through the EZVIZ App.

For homeowners considering a smart lock, questions about door compatibility, installation and after-sales assistance can influence their decision. EZVIZ addresses these concerns through its authorized installation partner, MENA Smart Life FZE, which provides professional installation and after-sales support in Dubai and surrounding areas.

Teams in Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Abu Dhabi have completed standardized technical training, helping extend consistent service across the UAE. After placing an order online, customers can contact the authorised installation team to discuss their door requirements and arrange professional fitting, removing much of the uncertainty around setup.

For apartment households seeking advanced access options, the EZVIZ Y3000FVP Plus combines 3D facial recognition and palm-vein recognition with a convenient push-pull handle. Fingerprint access, passcodes and app-based unlocking provide additional flexibility, while temporary codes simplify access for visiting relatives or scheduled service providers. Its built-in door viewer and 4-inch indoor screen also allow residents to check who is outside before opening the door.

For those looking for a lighter solution, the EZVIZ Y2000 offers essential smart entry features without the complexity of advanced biometric recognition. Its handle integrates a fingerprint reader for convenient unlocking, supported by passcodes, proximity cards and EZVIZ App access. Residents can also create temporary passcodes for trusted visitors and receive door activity notifications through the app.

Together, these options bring keyless convenience to households with different needs. Backed by an expanding authorised installation network, EZVIZ is making the move to smarter home access easier to manage, from choosing a lock to getting it professionally installed.

Explore EZVIZ Smart Locks on Amazon.

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (