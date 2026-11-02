Yemen PM Condemns Houthi Missile Attack On Al Saqqiya Health Centre

Yemen PM Denounces Houthi Attack on Medical Facility

Sanaa [Yemen], November 3 (ANI): Yemen's Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani has accused the Houthi militia of carrying out a deadly ballistic missile attack on the Al-Saqqiya Health Centre in Lahij Governorate, killing and injuring several members of the medical team, and described the incident as a "fully-fledged terrorist crime" and a violation of international humanitarian law.

In a post on X, Al-Zindani said the health centre, located in the Al-Mudhaffar Directorate of Lahij Governorate, was targeted by the Houthi militia, resulting in casualties among healthcare workers. "Prime Minister of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Shaya al-Zindani, affirms that the targeting by the terrorist Houthi militia of the Al-Saqqiya Health Centre in the Al-Mudhaffar Directorate of Lahij Governorate with a ballistic missile, and the resulting martyrdom and injury of several members of the medical team, constitutes a fully-fledged terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," he said.

He further accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilian facilities and medical institutions, describing the attack as a direct assault on citizens' right to life and access to healthcare.

Renewed Fighting and Regional Tensions

The accusation comes amid renewed fighting between Yemen's internationally recognised government forces and the Houthi movement. According to Al Jazeera, Yemeni forces fighting for the internationally recognised government said they had captured several Houthi positions following fierce clashes in Taiz Governorate.

In a statement, the Yemeni armed forces said troops, backed by Popular Resistance militias, seized control of Nuba, Watheeb and Tabbat Mubarak along the al-Aqroud front. The military also claimed that dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during the fighting.

In a separate development, two drones were intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh area, according to Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen. He did not provide further details about the incident, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest developments follow heightened tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. On October 31, the Houthi group rejected accusations of deploying a drone towards the Medina region after the Saudi-led coalition announced that an unmanned aircraft had been intercepted and destroyed. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied that the group had conducted any operation targeting Saudi territory, accusing Riyadh of making fabricated claims. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)