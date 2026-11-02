Renewable Energy Sector Attracts Over 6 Lakh Crore Investment In India

Renewable Energy Sector Surge

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the renewable energy sector had attracted investments exceeding Rs 6 lakh crore over the last two years, expressing optimism about further investment following the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo. Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Joshi said the event witnessed participation from international investors, representatives of more than 30 countries, over five Chief Ministers, two Deputy Chief Ministers and state ministers. "The Prime Minister gave an inspiring address and set a new benchmark for us today, guiding the path forward. Investors were there, including major international investors from across the globe," he said.

Joshi said the participation of state representatives and international delegations reflected the interest in the sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Over the last two years, investments exceeding six lakh crore rupees have come into this sector, and I am highly optimistic about the upcoming outcomes as well," he added.

State Level Renewable Adoption

Dinesh Sharma, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, described the summit as a commendable effort to promote alternative and renewable energy, particularly solar power. He said major industrial houses and global experts had gathered at the event, while states were exploring ways to expand the adoption of solar, wind and other renewable energy sources. "This is a highly commendable effort in the field of alternative energy, renewable energy, and the expansion of solar systems. Major industrial houses and global experts have gathered here. The Prime Minister delivered a deeply insightful and substantive address. All states are highly interested in exploring how to maximise the adoption of alternative energy, wind energy, and renewable energy, specifically solar power. Discussions are ongoing and will continue tomorrow. Numerous Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors were in attendance today," he said.

Regional Progress and Policies

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said the state had emerged as the fastest-growing state in the country in the energy sector, highlighting its ability to meet peak power demand. He said Uttar Pradesh had supplied over 32,600 megawatts to meet peak demand during the summer season for the past four years, adding that the state had also doubled its electricity consumers over the last six to seven years. "We have doubled the number of electricity consumers over the past six to seven years. In terms of rural electrification, the expansion across villages and hamlets has more than doubled in the last five to six years. Work is moving rapidly in renewable energy across Uttar Pradesh, and we came here specifically to invite the attending investors because the state holds massive potential for solar rooftop deployment. With a population of 25 crore, there are approximately 5 crore households, in addition to commercial shops, factories, schools, and hospitals," Sharma said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood said the city's peak power demand had crossed 8,600 MW this year and was expected to reach 9,000 MW next year, with projections indicating a rise to 11,500 MW by 2034–35. "In such a scenario, the significance of solar energy and renewable energy increases manifold. Therefore, Delhi's new solar policy is strictly aimed at meeting Delhi's solar power needs through a revamped approach," Sood said. He said the government planned to install 2,20,000 new rooftop solar panels free of cost and aimed to achieve 750 MW of solar power generation.

National Energy Strategy

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo (BRESE) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, said the future of energy security lay in clean energy, stressing that continued dependence on fossil fuels could disrupt the global economy. "This global crisis has given a clear message to every country that energy security is directly connected to economic security. And we all know that the future of energy security lies in clean energy," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also highlighted India's progress in renewable energy, stating that the country had achieved its Paris Agreement commitment of sourcing 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of schedule. He further said India was targeting an additional 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10 to 11 years. The Prime Minister also underlined the country's focus on green hydrogen, stating that under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India aims to produce 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen by the end of this decade. The summit coincides with the 9th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance and the 4th International Green Hydrogen Conference, bringing together international stakeholders to discuss renewable energy investments, technological advancements and global cooperation in the clean energy transition.

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