College Of Dupage Robotics Team Wins NASA International Lunabotics Championship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Glen Ellyn, IL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of DuPage Robotics team took first place at the 2026 NASA International Lunabotics Championship. COD was one of two U.S. colleges selected to participate and the only community college among the seven participating institutions.

“They have accomplished something truly special, and I hope they take a moment to appreciate just how remarkable this achievement is,” said Eric Meloche, associate professor of physics at COD.“As their faculty advisor, there is nothing more rewarding than watching students grow as engineers, overcome challenges and achieve something they once might have thought impossible.”

Seven teams from four countries - the United States, United Kingdom, India and Australia - competed Oct. 26 to 29 at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and the Exolith Lab in Oviedo, Florida. Teams used student-designed lunar construction robots capable of excavating, transporting and depositing simulated lunar soil.

Each team was allotted two 25-minute runs in a simulated lunar environment and was evaluated on berm construction, robot mass, energy efficiency, dust tolerance and autonomous operation.

The COD Robotics team finished day one in first place but faced an unexpected challenge on day two when the robot's mini PC failed. With two hours remaining before the final inspection, the team purchased a replacement computer and configured it to operate the robot. The team successfully completed its final run and retained its lead to win the championship.

“That moment perfectly captures why this team was so successful,” Meloche said.“They weren't just talented engineers; they were problem solvers who trusted one another, adapted to unexpected challenges and refused to give up. Their technical abilities built a world-class robot, but their teamwork and determination made them champions.”

The international championship marks another milestone for the COD Robotics team, which previously earned first place in the Lunabotics Construction category at NASA's 2026 Lunabotics Challenge.

“This victory means so much for College of DuPage,” Meloche said.“Through their hard work, dedication and determination, our students have helped put COD on the map, demonstrating what community college students are truly capable of achieving.”

COD Robotics Team

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The College of DuPage Robotics team took first place at the 2026 NASA International Lunabotics Championship

CONTACT: Angela Mennecke College of DuPage (630) 942-3134...