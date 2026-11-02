Victory News Division To Deliver Unprecedented Election Night Coverage With Live Studio Audience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America Stands live midterm election broadcast brings together a live audience, multiple live stages and contributor roundtables for nationally recognized guests for a primetime coverage unlike any before.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, Americans have watched election results unfold from their living rooms, while anchors, analysts and political contributors reported the returns from television studios across the country. This election night, Victory News is bringing the audience into the studio.

The Victory News Division

Broadcasting from the advanced television production facility, Trilogy Studios, in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, the special production will bring the town hall audience, hosts, guests and contributors together in a single live studio environment. The format offers an unusual approach to national election-night news coverage, where audiences traditionally watch from outside the studio or participate in separate town hall events.

“Election night has always been exciting television, but we're taking that experience somewhere new,” said Jason Smith, Victory News Division manager and executive producer of Victory News Tonight .“We're bringing a live audience into the same studio where our anchors, analysts and contributors will be reporting the results as they happen. There's something special about having that many people together, watching history unfold and sharing in the conversation. We're thrilled about what God is opening the door for us to do, and I believe viewers are going to feel that excitement wherever they're watching.”

Hosted by Lance Wallnau and Greg Stephens, America Stands will feature Victory News personalities Mike Garofalo, Fior Hernandez and Tim Fox, alongside scheduled guests and contributors including former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West, David and Tim Barton of WallBuilders, Convention of States President Mark Meckler, Matt Krause, Chad Connelly and Ed Rush.

The broadcast will follow congressional, gubernatorial and other races across the country, moving among three live stages for election returns, analysis, roundtable discussions and prayer. The expanded production is designed to give viewers a closer connection to the unfolding results and the conversations surrounding them.

The election-night special will originate from one of the DFW metroplex's newest large-scale production facilities, which was developed to support multiple simultaneous television productions and is equipped with advanced broadcast infrastructure. The venue's size and production capabilities provide the setting for Victory News to bring its town hall, contributor discussions and election results coverage together for the evening.

For Mike Garofalo, managing editor of Victory News Tonight and a veteran journalist with 20 years in news, the responsibility of election night coverage extends beyond reporting which candidates win.

“I've spent 20 years in news, and election night still reminds me why this work matters,” said Garofalo.“People want to know who's winning, what the results mean, and where our country goes from here. We have a responsibility to report those developments accurately and to give people the context they need to understand them. At Victory News, we also believe the Lord has given us a responsibility to approach the news with wisdom, truth and faith. Whatever happens at the polls, God is still on the throne. That's the perspective we want people to carry with them long after election night is over.”

The special builds on more than a decade of America Stands election programming, including its 2016 presidential election broadcast, which received two bronze Telly Awards. The expanded 2026 production represents another milestone in the Victory News Division's development of national news and commentary programming informed by a biblical worldview.

The live and unfiltered America Stands begins Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, live on Victory Channel. For viewing options and election-night information, visit AmericaStands.org or stream for free at youtube.com/c/TheVictoryChannel

About the Victory News Division

Since 2021, the Victory News Division of Kenneth Copeland Ministries has delivered news, analysis and commentary through a biblical worldview, helping audiences understand the events shaping their communities, the nation and the world. Led by News Division Manager Jason Smith, with Managing Editor Mike Garofalo and principal contributors Greg Stephens, Fior Hernandez and Tim Fox, the division produces four news and commentary programs: Victory News Tonight, Unclassified, America Stands and Victory News en Español. For more information about the Victory News Division, its programs and contributors, visit VictoryNewsTonight.org

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth and Gloria Copeland founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries in 1967 with one declaration at the center of everything they do: Jesus Is Lord. For 59 years, the ministry has taught uncompromising biblical principles of faith, love, healing, prosperity, Redemption and righteousness to believers worldwide. KCM operates from a 33-acre campus in Fort Worth, Texas, and its family of organizations includes Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church and Victory Channel. Kenneth Copeland Ministries is made possible by the generous support of its Partners and Friends. For more information, visit KCM.org

Media Contact

Kenneth Copeland Ministries

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817-307-0807

AmericaStands.org

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