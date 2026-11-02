High Roller Technologies Highlights ROLRTM Election Tracker Featuring Live Odds For The 2026 Midterms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive website brings together live prediction market odds, congressional control indicators and competitive races in one destination

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), an online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced today highlighted its election tracking website, elections.rolr.com, providing an interactive view of prediction market expectations for the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

As Americans head to the polls, the ROLRTM election dashboard offers a convenient destination to follow shifting market odds for control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, explore individual congressional and gubernatorial races, and identify the closest contests and biggest changes in market expectations.

“Election Day brings an enormous amount of information, and people want an intuitive way to understand what's changing and which races matter,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies.“Our election dashboard brings the prediction market perspective into one accessible experience, from the national balance of power to individual races. It's also a compelling introduction to ROLR, helping people discover the markets behind the numbers and follow the outcomes that interest them.”

The website's features include:



Balance-of-power indicators: Visual gauges display market odds for House and Senate control, alongside market-derived estimates of Senate seats, the House popular-vote margin and net gubernatorial pickups.

Interactive election maps: Visitors can explore tracked Senate, House and gubernatorial contests by state and select individual races for additional detail.

Closest races and biggest movers: Dedicated sections highlight competitive contests and the largest changes in race odds over the preceding 24 hours, where historical data are available.

Search, filters and watchlists: Users can search by state, district or market, filter by election category and save markets to a watchlist. Price histories and market access: Charts show how contract prices have changed, with links to the corresponding markets on ROLR for eligible customers.



The dashboard updates as new quotes arrive from ROLR, allowing visitors to follow how market expectations evolve throughout Election Day and as the electoral picture develops.

The displayed odds and estimates reflect prediction market prices and the dashboard's calculations; they are not official election results or guarantees of an outcome. Data are provided for informational purposes and may be delayed or incorrect.

Explore the election dashboard at elections.rolr.com. To learn more about ROLR and available prediction markets, visit rolr.com.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, the commercial launch and growth of the ROLRTM prediction markets platform. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our limited operating history in the prediction markets business; risks related to platform stability, scalability and technical performance, our ability to attract, convert and retain platform users and to generate revenue from the platform in the anticipated timeline or at all, the effectiveness of and cost of our marketing and customer-acquisition efforts and the performance of our marketing and distribution partners; our reliance on third parties, including Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, Crypto.com FCM and mrkts.com, and the continuation of our guarantee, license and development agreements; our ability to maintain the registration of ROLR US LLC as a guaranteed introducing broker and its membership in the National Futures Association, the evolving regulatory environment applicable to prediction markets and event-based contracts, and general market and economic conditions and such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q/A for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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