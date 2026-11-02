MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BAHAWALPUR, PAKISTAN, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saqib Jatoi has added an AI assistant, Saqib Assistant, to his website saqibjatoi. Visitors can now ask questions on the site and get answers about his work and services, and choose to talk to him directly through the site.The assistant answers questions about the services listed on the website, how to contact Saqib Jatoi, and where to find his work online. Visitors who want to discuss a project can use the Talk to Saqib option in the chat."I wanted visitors to get a straight answer quickly, without searching through pages," said Saqib Jatoi. "If someone wants to work with me, they should be able to ask and reach me in one place."Saqib Jatoi is an entrepreneur from Bahawalpur, Pakistan. In 2019, he started his own digital business. Today, he works across more than 100 YouTube channels and has earned Silver and Gold YouTube Play Buttons.Saqib Jatoi is an entrepreneur from Pakistan. In 2019, he started his own digital business. Today, he builds brands, scales communities, and backs high-potential digital assets in Pakistan, with a focus on long-term growth and strategic partnerships. Learn more at

Saqib Jatoi

Saqib Jatoi

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Saqib Jatoi Introduces AI Assistant on saqibjatoi for Visitors News Provided By Saqib Jatoi November 02, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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