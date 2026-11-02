MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OB-GYN & American Heart Association National Board Member Dr. Jen Ashton Shares Important Information Everyone Needs to Hear

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to the American Heart Association, the years surrounding menopause mark a major shift in cardiovascular risk. Although this transition is one of the least-discussed turning points in a woman's heart health, it is also one of the most important.Many changes occur during perimenopause, the transition leading up to menopause. Experts say this is an important time to check in on your heart health.Dr. Jen Ashton, an OB-GYN, best-selling author and American Heart Association board member, says,“Perimenopause can bring hot flashes, sleep issues and hormonal changes that affect more than how you feel. They can also affect cholesterol, blood pressure and other aspects of heart health. Menopause doesn't cause heart disease, but it can be a time when a woman's risk of heart disease rises.”Ashton adds that recognizing these changes and understanding your risk factors is critical.“Women can spend decades in postmenopause. Understanding your risk factors today can help you take charge of your heart health for years to come.”To learn more about protecting your heart health before, during, and after menopause visit GoRedForWomen/Menopause.

Maggie Francis

American Heart Association

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What Doctors Want the Public to Know About Menopause and Heart Health News Provided By American Heart Association November 02, 2026, 20:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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