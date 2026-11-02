Bitcoin Falls Below $76K As 7% Oil Drop Fails To Lift BTC

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin slipped back under the $77,000 level early in the Wall Street session, retreating as markets swung away from expectations of a US-Iran de-escalation. The move unfolded alongside sharp weakness in crude oil and a bounce in gold, highlighting how quickly macro sentiment is filtering into crypto price action.

WTI crude was reported down more than 7% on the day, trading around the mid-$95 area after touching $95.15-its lowest level since Oct. 15-while Brent fell roughly 9% to about $103.30. Against that backdrop, BTC /USD failed to reclaim the $78,500 area after posting a local high near $78,750 over the weekend.

BTC extended daily losses and slipped below $77,000 as crude oil weakness intensified after comments from US officials. Markets steadied in equities for part of the session, but gains looked fragile ahead of major earnings, including Apple and Palantir. Gold continued to add to daily gains (about 2%), rebounding from 13-month lows as oil prices eased. Analyst Rekt Capital said BTC may revisit support around $76,000 if the market can't overcome resistance near $78,500. QCP Capital pointed to a defined support band between $76,000 and $76,600, framed by broader resistance from $79,500 to $80,500.

Key takeawaysFrom geopolitics to commodities: why BTC softened

The immediate catalyst was a shift in market pricing tied to US-Iran headlines. Comments attributed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled that Washington would prefer diplomatic resolution, while still emphasizing the ability to act militarily if needed. CNBC reported Rubio as saying President Trump“would like to end the conflict 'diplomatically,'” and that the administration would rather proceed peacefully.

That framing coincided with a fast downdraft in oil prices. As WTI fell and moved to the lowest levels seen since mid-October, traders appeared to dial back the probability of a near-term military escalation-an assumption that often suppresses the risk premium embedded in crude markets.

For Bitcoin traders, the takeaway is less about the storyline itself and more about how the macro complex is moving: when oil volatility drops and gold strengthens, crypto often faces pressure if the net effect is a reduction in“risk-off” demand for alternative hedges.

Earnings risk and cautious equities keep pressure on crypto

Equities initially opened higher as traders reacted to the prospect of reduced geopolitical stress. However, upside momentum was soon constrained by the market's focus on third-quarter earnings and related guidance.

According to the report, attention centered on upcoming releases including Apple and Palantir, with concerns resurfacing that technology spending-particularly around AI-could influence earnings expectations. Earlier in the week, earnings-related developments had contributed to downside volatility spilling across risk assets and precious metals, as fears over AI expenditure returned.

At the time of writing, the Nasdaq Composite Index was reported around 0.2% higher on the day, suggesting that the market's risk appetite was present but not fully convincing. For BTC, that type of environment frequently translates into choppy trading: crypto can respond to macro headlines, but sustained directional moves typically require either clearer liquidity conditions or a decisive break in technical levels.

Gold's resilience contrasts with BTC weakness

While oil weakened, gold held on to its gains, extending the day's rise to around 2%. The metal also rebounded above $3,950 per ounce after printing 13-month lows around $3,891 on Friday.

Economist Robin Brooks attributed part of gold's earlier dip below $4,000 to the surge in oil prices following the attack on a Saudi East-West pipeline on Sep. 10. He wrote that the gold move was“entirely about the spike in oil prices” tied to strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure.

This cross-asset picture matters because it shows a consistent macro read-through: as oil stress recedes, gold can still outperform if investors continue to rebalance toward hedges. Bitcoin, however, doesn't always track gold-especially when the broader market is preparing for earnings volatility and traders rotate risk exposure tactically.

Technical outlook: $78,500 resistance and $76,000 support in focus

On the charts, BTC's inability to break higher remained a key theme. Data cited from TradingView showed BTC/USD extending daily losses after a local high near $78,750 following Sunday's weekly close, but failing to push through the $78,500 area.

Rekt Capital argued that the pair could still test lower levels. In an update shared with followers on Monday, the analyst said a“3-Day bearish retest was successful” and that price could move below approximately $76,000.

QCP Capital's separate market read framed the situation as a tug-of-war between defined support and overhead resistance. In its latest analysis, the firm described BTC as trading between a support band of $76,000 to $76,600 and resistance stretching from $79,500 to $80,500. QCP also suggested that a daily close back above $79,500 would“recover the band lost on Thursday.”

QCP further highlighted what comes next if support fails: it noted that a break could bring the 50-week average near $75,700 into view, with the 200-day level around $73,100 below that. The practical implication for traders is straightforward-if BTC cannot reclaim the mid-to-upper portion of the range, the market may accelerate toward widely watched longer-term trend markers.

Going into the next session, investors will likely watch whether BTC can hold the $76,000–$76,600 zone or whether it slides toward lower trend measures highlighted by QCP. With earnings and broader risk sentiment still in play, the direction may hinge as much on market positioning after macro headlines as it does on Bitcoin's next technical break.

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