The Cost Of Silence: What The UK's Visa Move Means For Saint Lucia's Trade In Services, And Why A Response Is Urgent
Author: Dr Claudius Preville
Format: E-book (Available on Amazon ). Paperback to be released within two weeks. Price: $27.97 USD.
By Caribbean News GlobalCASTRIES, St Lucia – When the UK unilaterally imposed a visa requirement on all Saint Lucian passports in March 2026, it sent a chill through the island's economic landscape, Dr Claudius Preville revealed in his“ The Cost of Silence: What the UK's visa move means for Saint Lucia's trade in services, and why a response is urgent
“ Just one month prior, British and Saint Lucian officials had met-under the sponsorship of the British High Commission-to deepen trade relations and increase services exports under the UK-CARIFORUM EPA,” Dr Preville, added.“ Yes, Britain was pivoting to Saint Lucia to increase its services exports and to deepen the trade relationship under the UK-CARIFORUM EPA. Yet, one month later, a visa was [being] imposed, unilaterally. Most of all, without any credible, scientific, published evidence to support the decision. ”In his book, “The Cost of Silence: What the UK's visa move means for Saint Lucia's trade in services, and why a response is urgent,” Dr Preville examines the devastating ripple effects of this decision. Now available on Amazon
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The cost of silence
Dr Preville argues that “silence in trade policy is not neutral. It is a decision, and it carries a price.” He continued: “Every year that Saint Lucia accepts the UK visa
without comment, it establishes a precedent: that its market access can be restricted without consequence.”
Rather than serving merely as a reactive critique to the UK's policy, the book offers a broader case study in international relations:
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Chapter 1: The Invisible Tariff – Deconstructs how modern services trade actually functions.
Chapter 2: The Reciprocity Principle – Outlines the diplomatic and legal foundation for fair trade.
Chapter 3: Designing the Response – Provides actionable planning for small-state policymakers.
Chapter 4: When the Response Falters – Objectively evaluates risks, including potential dips in UK visitors and diplomatic pushback.
Chapter 5: Beyond the Visa – Outlines a comprehensive ten-year services trade agenda for Saint Lucia.
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A call to action
“What Saint Lucia needs is a services trade agenda in which the visa sits as one instrument among several, each reinforcing the others.”
Institutionalising Reciprocity – The Caribbean Regional Dimension – The Identity of a Trading Nation – A Ten-Year Horizon
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As Saint Lucia's ambassador-at-large for trade, investment, and multilateral issues, Dr Preville delivers a thoughtful conclusion:
“ A country that does not defend its people's right to trade is a country that tells its citizens their work does not matter. The tour operators, consultants, and creatives who depend on the UK market are not asking for a subsidy. They are asking for a level playing field. Reciprocity is the minimum condition of fairness in a trading relationship, and a government that will not ask for it is failing in its most basic duty.”
“ The price of speaking up is therefore worth paying. It is the price of a visa, a negotiation, and a period of uncertainty. The price of silence is the slow erosion of a trading nation's confidence. One is a cost; the other is a surrender.”
“ The stamp [visa] is no longer a symbol of helplessness. It is a symbol of a choice. Saint Lucia can choose to answer like with like, to negotiate from a position of principle, and to build a trade strategy that defends its access. Or it can choose silence and pay for it every year.”
” The Cost of Silence: What the UK's visa move means for Saint Lucia's trade in services, and why a response is urgent, said Dr Preville, “can be used as a case study in international relations to understand and formulate services trade policy, especially for small states trading with larger economies. It can also be used as a guide by policymakers to respond, but that is not its main purpose.”
To explore these insights in full, purchase ' The Cost of Silence: What the UK's visa move means for Saint Lucia's trade in services, and why a response is urgent.'
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