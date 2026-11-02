PPHC Acquires Reevemark In Deal Worth Up To $80 Million
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Public Policy Holding Company has acquired high-stakes comms firm Reevemark in a deal worth up to $80 million, continuing an acquisition spree that has accelerated since the group's Nasdaq IPO in January.
Reevemark will retain its name and operate as a standalone business within PPHC's TrailRunner International group. The acquisition, completed November 1, strengthens PPHC's capabilities in litigation, crisis communications, transactions, shareholder activism and restructuring.
The deal follows several acquisitions by PPHC and its subsidiaries this year, including London-based Tancredi Intelligent Communication, Florida public affairs firm The Advocacy Partners and economics and policy consultancy WPI Strategy, which joined PPHC-owned Pagefield. PPHC also acquired TrailRunner International in 2025.
Founded in 2018 by Brandy Bergman (pictured), Hugh Burns, Paul Caminiti, Delia Cannan and Renée Soto, Reevemark has 17 professionals in New York and advises companies, asset managers and individuals on high-stakes reputational matters.
Under the terms of the transaction, PPHC will pay an initial $28 million, with up to $52 million in additional consideration contingent on performance. The maximum payout would be reached if Reevemark achieves approximately 35% compound annual profit growth through 2031.
Reevemark expects 2026 unaudited net revenues of $11.2 million.
“Reevemark is a game-changing acquisition for PPHC,” said Stewart Hall, PPHC's CEO.“Together with TrailRunner International and Tancredi, it positions PPHC as a global leader in litigation communications - one of the fastest-growing areas of our market - and adds market-leading expertise in transactions, shareholder activism, crisis and restructurings.”
Reevemark will retain its name and operate as a standalone business within PPHC's TrailRunner International group. The acquisition, completed November 1, strengthens PPHC's capabilities in litigation, crisis communications, transactions, shareholder activism and restructuring.
The deal follows several acquisitions by PPHC and its subsidiaries this year, including London-based Tancredi Intelligent Communication, Florida public affairs firm The Advocacy Partners and economics and policy consultancy WPI Strategy, which joined PPHC-owned Pagefield. PPHC also acquired TrailRunner International in 2025.
Founded in 2018 by Brandy Bergman (pictured), Hugh Burns, Paul Caminiti, Delia Cannan and Renée Soto, Reevemark has 17 professionals in New York and advises companies, asset managers and individuals on high-stakes reputational matters.
Under the terms of the transaction, PPHC will pay an initial $28 million, with up to $52 million in additional consideration contingent on performance. The maximum payout would be reached if Reevemark achieves approximately 35% compound annual profit growth through 2031.
Reevemark expects 2026 unaudited net revenues of $11.2 million.
“Reevemark is a game-changing acquisition for PPHC,” said Stewart Hall, PPHC's CEO.“Together with TrailRunner International and Tancredi, it positions PPHC as a global leader in litigation communications - one of the fastest-growing areas of our market - and adds market-leading expertise in transactions, shareholder activism, crisis and restructurings.”
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